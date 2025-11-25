The oust Marcos plot: Big bombs, no blast

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks on Oct. 28 during the ASEAN chairmanship hand over ceremony as part of the closing ceremony of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

T wo colossal exposés were detonated like nuclear bombs in the Phillipines’ political field in the past few days. They were released with the obvious intention to annihilate the people’s total trust in Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the country’s President.

First, there was former Ako Bicol party list Rep. Zaldy Co, who released three videotaped statements accusing President Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of receiving up to 56 billion Philippine pesos (around US$952,000)in kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

Second, there was Sen. Imee Marcos, who accused the President, her brother, of being a long-term drug user, which she claimed began during the presidency of their father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Imee Marcos even extended the accusation by claiming that the President’s wife and children are also involved in drug use. Imee Marcos asserted that the President’s addiction to cocaine became the cause of a “flood of corruption, the lack of direction and very wrong decisions, the absence of accountability and justice.”

The twin exposés were clearly intended to cause any of the following: the President’s resignation, a people power uprising to overthrow the President, a military and police coup to oust the President or any combination of the three.

The desired results have not happened. Instead of the expected explosion of upheaval and revolt, the double exposés have turned out to be monumental duds. What happened?

First, blame the two messengers themselves. Zaldy Co has come out only now that damning pieces of evidence have piled up on his involvement in ghost flood control projects, in overpriced and substandard contracts, and in questionable awards of billions of government contracts that were cornered by his company when he was a House member. He also made his accusations only after hiding abroad to escape all the exposés against him. To top it all, Zaldy Co laughably presents himself as an untarnished whistleblower who did not pocket even a single centavo from the gargantuan corruption that passed through his hands.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

For her part, Imee Marcos accused her brother of drug addiction that she says has afflicted the latter for a very long time now. In that very long period of time, she campaigned for her brother by attesting to the public that he is an able, competent and credible vice governor, governor, congressperson, senator, vice presidential candidate and eventually the nation’s President.

Second, blame the motive behind the twin exposés. It is clear as the light of day that the uniform motive in both exposés is to cause the downfall of Marcos Jr. so that Vice President Sara Duterte can take over the presidency. Imee Marcos’ words and actions in this regard have been very obvious for quite a time now, and for reasons that are attributed by many to a clash of egos and a contest for power between her, on one hand, and her brother and sister-in-law, on the other. Imee Marcos’ exposé on her brother’s drug addiction and corruption may be true, but she is using these issues as instruments for an ulterior motive, to enthrone VP Sara to the presidency.

Similarly, Zaldy Co has an ulterior motive. With the way he has been condemned and painted into a corner by the Marcos administration, he stands no chance of getting rehabilitated or redeemed under the current government. By turning the tables on the present government and contributing to efforts to dethrone Marcos Jr., Zaldy Co apparently calculates (others suspect he may have cut a deal) that he will be rewarded with protection or absolution under a Sara Duterte presidency.

Which segment of the Filipino people did the anti-Marcos plotters anticipate would be swayed by the exposés to support the ouster of Marcos Jr.? Currently, Philippine society consists of four political segments, namely, Duterte supporters, Marcos supporters, Pink/Yellow forces and the undecided. Were the plotters intending to further inflame the rage of Duterte supporters, driving them to launch a people power revolt? Were the plotters expecting Marcos supporters to abandon Marcos Jr. and cross over to VP Sara? Were the conspirators dreaming that the Pink/Yellow forces would be swayed to believe that VP Sara is the lesser evil? Were the plotters expecting the undecided to become VP Sara converts?

The oust-Marcos plotters misread the lay of the land if they expected a massive migration of support for VP Sara. The people can see that the alternative being peddled by the plotters is not only equally rotten, but may even be more rotten to the core. This is also the reason why any attempt to convince the military/police to launch a coup has little chance of succeeding, because the alternative being hyped by the plotters is even more unqualified and unreliable.

The oust-Marcos plotters have seemed to have fired their biggest bombs, without achieving the desired results. With bated breath, we expect the Marcos forces' counterattack soon.

---

The writer is a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer.