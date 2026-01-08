TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Failure to address the need for better welfare and democratic policymaking may cause people to have lower trust in the government, therefore threatening political stability in the country, according to Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) researchers.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 8, 2026

Women holds cloths that read “Makin Ditekan Makin Dilawan“ (The more pressure, the more the fight) ahead of the indictment hearing on Dec. 16, 2025, against Delpedro Marhein, executive director of rights group Lokataru Foundation, at the Central Jakarta District Court. Prosecutors indicted Delpedro for allegedly inciting hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots. Women holds cloths that read “Makin Ditekan Makin Dilawan“ (The more pressure, the more the fight) ahead of the indictment hearing on Dec. 16, 2025, against Delpedro Marhein, executive director of rights group Lokataru Foundation, at the Central Jakarta District Court. Prosecutors indicted Delpedro for allegedly inciting hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

nresolved challenges from 2025, ranging from weakening democratic institutions to climate and ecological crises, may become new obstacles that put Indonesia at a heightened risk of instability this year, a think tank has warned.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, researchers from the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned the country may face growing uncertainty in the next 12 months, especially if President Prabowo Subianto’s administration did not strengthen reforms and improve public trust in the government.

“Complex” government policies and the lack of a clear reform road map may become major sources of political instability, said CSIS political and social change department head Arya Fernandes. He warned that slow reform in key sectors, such as politics, legal, bureaucracy and anti-corruption, could fuel public dissatisfaction.

Among things highlighted by Arya in the sector is a controversial plan raised by Prabowo’s coalition to scrap direct elections for regional leaders. Several political parties in the coalition have voiced their support on the proposal to change the poll system with one used during former president Soeharto’s New Order authoritarian era, when governors, regents and mayors were appointed by regional legislative councils (DPRDs).

Reviving indirect regional elections would pose “a serious test for national political stability”, Arya said, recalling how large-scale public demonstrations in 2014 pressured then-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to overturn a similar move by the legislative majority.

“If the current government and ruling coalition choose to press on, it would trigger widespread public resistance,” Arya noted. “Recent protests have shown that large demonstrations can flare up quickly without any leading figure, and be mobilized through social media.”

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Govt finalizes land acquisition for haj village in Mecca

Business community split over direct, indirect regional polls

When the benefit of the doubt runs out

Govt finalizes land acquisition for haj village in Mecca

Business community split over direct, indirect regional polls

The world is back to the 1930s war economy

Geneva Conventions at 76: Pushing back against erosion of humanity

Amid the rubble: A man searches for belongings on Dec. 11, 2025, near homes damaged by flooding in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh.
Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
Jakarta Corruption Court judges hear the testimonies of graft case defendants in this undated file photo.
Politics

Prabowo administration promises pay raise for ad hoc judges after planned strike
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Police probe death of Malaysian national found adrift in Riau waters

An activist shouts slogans during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Dec. 5, 2022 as the House of Representatives is set to pass a new Criminal Code (KUHP) that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president and expressing views counter to the national ideology.
Politics

Prabowo embraces criticism but new penal code draws free speech concerns 
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Undoing democratic reform
Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java.
Regulations

New housing agency plan unnecessary, reduces efficiency, businesses say

Americas

Trump withdraws US from dozens of international and UN entities
Entertainment

Comedy sequel ‘Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!’ sets new box-office record
Academia

The desacralization of nature and disaster
Food

Beyond the plate: An Indonesian chef-sommelier’s culinary vision
Regulations

Indonesia may seize another 5 million hectares of palm oil plantations in 2026
Academia

How should ASEAN address the 2025 mess?

Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
Academia

The hidden costs of a GoTo–Grab merger
The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

