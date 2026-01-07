TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Democrats back Prabowo’s plan to end direct regional elections

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 7, 2026

An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station on Nov. 27, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh. An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station on Nov. 27, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T

he pro-government Democratic Party has thrown its weight behind President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion to abolish direct elections for regional heads, potentially overturning a legacy of democracy that came about under its founding figure, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

The Democrats’ backing adds to the already mounting support among members of the ruling coalition for the rollback of direct elections and a return to a system used during the three-decade New Order authoritarian era, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs).

Direct elections for regional heads, which have been in place since 2005, are “a major source for corruption” and only benefit candidates with large campaign funds, and indirect elections could prevent the political system from “being dominated by wealthy individuals”, according to Prabowo.

In a statement on Tuesday, Democratic Party secretary-general Herman Khaeron said it “stands united” with Prabowo in reviewing the current regional election system, noting that both direct and indirect polls are “legitimate options” within the country’s democratic framework.

“Having regional leaders selected by DPRDs is a viable option worthy of serious consideration, particularly in terms of strengthening local governance effectiveness, improving leadership quality and maintaining political stability and national unity,” Herman said.

The party, however, called for any discussions to change the system to be conducted transparently, democratically and with public participation to ensure that decisions reflect the people’s will and uphold democratic principles.

“Whatever mechanism is chosen, democracy must continue to thrive, the voice of the people must be respected and national unity must remain the foundation of our nation’s life,” Herman added.

Direct elections safe, for now

Betrayal of ‘Reformasi’

Rescue teams assisted by local residents conducted a search for flash flood victims on Jan. 5, 2026, in Sitim District, Sitaro Island, in North Sulawesi. At least 16 people were killed and 18 others injured after heavy rain triggered flash floods on the island.
Flash floods in North Sulawesi kill at least 16, injure 18
Batam Rempang Galang (Barelang) City Police traffic police chief Comr. Afiditya Arief Wibowo (left) accompanies Barelang City Police chief Sr. Comr. Zaenal Arifin (center) on Dec. 17, 2025, in handing over a plaque marking the launch of the Traffic Corner to a school representative in Batam, Riau Islands. The Barelang City Police also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Batam city administration to include traffic education in elementary and junior high school curriculums.
Batam adds traffic education to curriculum, aims to reduce accidents involving students
Aero Sutan Aswar of Indonesia and Aqsa Sutan Aswar of Indonesia compete on Jet Skis in the 2018 Asian Games on Aug. 24, 2018 in Jakarta.
Tourism safety in spotlight after Saudi tourist killed in jet ski accident

A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
New KUHP, KUHAP meets legal pushback in Constitutional Court
Members of labor unions and civil groups under the alliance Gebrak (Labor Movement with People) march with flags and signs during a protest against police repression during recent nationwide demonstrations in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Beyond wage hikes
An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. More than 200 million people voted to choose dozens of governors, mayors and regents in the simultaneous regional elections.
Democrats back Prabowo’s plan to end direct regional elections

RI imposes safeguard duties on cotton fabric imports
Gene editing in Indonesia: Can new biotechnology solve old agricultural problems?
Trump announces plan to sell Venezuelan oil
Building Jakarta from the ground up: A year under Pramono Anung and Rano Karno
Flash floods in North Sulawesi kill at least 16, injure 18
Venezuela, Taiwan and the return of power politics

Crude oil slumps, Asian shares edge lower as global tensions climb
The precedents to Trump's Venezuela operation
