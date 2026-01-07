Democrats back Prabowo’s plan to end direct regional elections

An election staffer counts ballots at a polling station on Nov. 27, 2024, in Banda Aceh, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T he pro-government Democratic Party has thrown its weight behind President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion to abolish direct elections for regional heads, potentially overturning a legacy of democracy that came about under its founding figure, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

The Democrats’ backing adds to the already mounting support among members of the ruling coalition for the rollback of direct elections and a return to a system used during the three-decade New Order authoritarian era, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs).

Direct elections for regional heads, which have been in place since 2005, are “a major source for corruption” and only benefit candidates with large campaign funds, and indirect elections could prevent the political system from “being dominated by wealthy individuals”, according to Prabowo.

In a statement on Tuesday, Democratic Party secretary-general Herman Khaeron said it “stands united” with Prabowo in reviewing the current regional election system, noting that both direct and indirect polls are “legitimate options” within the country’s democratic framework.

“Having regional leaders selected by DPRDs is a viable option worthy of serious consideration, particularly in terms of strengthening local governance effectiveness, improving leadership quality and maintaining political stability and national unity,” Herman said.

The party, however, called for any discussions to change the system to be conducted transparently, democratically and with public participation to ensure that decisions reflect the people’s will and uphold democratic principles.

“Whatever mechanism is chosen, democracy must continue to thrive, the voice of the people must be respected and national unity must remain the foundation of our nation’s life,” Herman added.