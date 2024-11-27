‘Don’t become cocky’, Jokowi warns eventual winners of regional polls

People check candidates before casting their ballots during the regional elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyudin)

People check candidates before casting their ballots during the regional elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyudin)

Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has called on the eventual winners of the regional elections to remain humble and for the losers to accept the results in good faith.

His statement came after he and his wife Iriana Widodo cast their votes at a polling station in their native Surakarta, Central Java.

Jokowi and Iriana were accompanied by their eight-year-old grandson, Jan Ethes, the son of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Speaking to reporters after placing his votes for Surakarta mayor and Central Java governor, Jokowi praised the country’s first simultaneous regional election, saying that everything about it was “in a good condition”.

“After the vote count, whoever wins must not become cocky, and those who lose must be able to accept [the results], since [the outcome] is in the hands of the people,” Jokowi said.

Read also: Prabowo casts vote in local elections, calls for nationwide reconciliation

Since his decade-long tenure as president came to an end on Oct.20, Jokowi has been spending most of his time in Surakarta, although he has joined gubernatorial candidates Ahmad Luthfi and Ridwan Kamil on the campaign trail in recent weeks.