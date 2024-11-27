Prabowo casts vote in local elections, calls for nationwide reconciliation

A woman checks her ballot papers before casting her vote during the regional elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh in Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A woman checks her ballot papers before casting her vote during the regional elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh in Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

President Prabowo Subianto called on any eventual winners and losers of the simultaneous nationwide local elections to reconcile, after he cast his vote at a polling station near his private residence in Hambalang, West Java on Wednesday.

President Prabowo Subianto called on any eventual winners and losers of the simultaneous nationwide local elections to reconcile, after he cast his vote at a polling station near his private residence in Hambalang, West Java, on Wednesday.

Gerindra Party patron Prabowo arrived at the polling station at around 8.40 a.m. and promptly cast his vote for Bogor regent and West Java governor.

Speaking to reporters shortly after, Prabowo said of his voting experience that “everything went well” and that it would be up to the people to pick regional head candidates they feel are “good”.

“Every election has a winner and a loser. The winner needs to be a leader to all, and the loser needs to [be willing] to work together. What’s important is to serve the people, work for the people,” Prabowo said.

Voting for regional heads is underway in more than 500 regions across the country, kicking off the first simultaneous and largest regional polls in the country’s history.

Prabowo said that, amid his packed schedule, he will tune in to watch quick counts by pollsters, which will be released at 3 p.m. at the earliest.

Read also: Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections