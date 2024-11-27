TheJakartaPost

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, and vote counting be ongoing until Dec. 16.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections A local poll administrator (KPPS) counts ballots during a training simulation for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Nov. 22, 2024. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)
Indonesia Decides

Voting for regional heads is underway in more than 500 regions across the country, kicking off the first simultaneous and largest regional polls in the country’s history.

Polling stations in western Indonesia opened at 7 a.m. Voters will have until 1 p.m. Jakarta time to cast their ballots.

Voting in provinces in the central and eastern part of the country began earlier. Voters in the east began casting their ballots two hours before Jakarta, while those in central areas did so an hour after that.

Read also: Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

The country’s 202.8 million registered voters will elect 37 governors, 93 mayors, 415 regents and their respective deputies, making Wednesday’s event one of the largest elections in the world.

Each voter will cast two ballots in their respective regions: one for governor and the other for either a mayor or regent. The only exception is Jakarta, where voters will only elect a governor.

Vote counting will commence immediately after the polling stations close at 1 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 16, according to General Elections Commission (KPU) chair Mochamad Afiffuddin. (kuk)

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

North Sumatra digs out as flooding, landslide death toll hits 20

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

North Sumatra digs out as flooding, landslide death toll hits 20

More in Indonesia

 View more
Banten Police Chief Insp. Gen. Abdul Hakim (left) inspects an exhibition on electronic data recording in Serang, Banten, on Dec. 14, 2023. The police chief officiated an integrated electronic application for taking inventories of equipment such as firearms, ammunition and fuel.
Politics

Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings

A local poll administrator (KPPS) counts ballots during a training simulation for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Nov. 22, 2024.
Regional Elections

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections
Police officers escort two dozens of individuals named suspects in an online gambling case ahead of a press briefing at the Jakarta Police headquarters in Jakarta on Nov. 25, 2024. The Jakarta Police's general crimes investigation division named 28 people suspects in the case, which involved officials from the Communication and Digital Ministry, with four of the suspects still at large.
Politics

Online gambling probe widened to ministry officials

Highlight
Police personnel and Bawaslu officers crossed the Tompobulu River to distribute logistics for the 2024 Regional Elections to Makmur Hamlet, Bonto Manurung Village, Tompobulu District, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. The route was chosen to cut the travel time for logistics distribution by up to two hours to TPS 01 Dusun Makmur which has a Permanent Voter List (DPT) of 176 people.
Politics

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (center), Industry Ministry’s metals, machinery, transport equipment and electronics industry (ILMATE) director general Setia Diarta (left) and the Industry Ministry’s inspectorat general Mohammad Rum address the media at the Industry Ministry office in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Companies

Indonesia balks at Apple’s $100m investment plan, seeks better deal

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Ceasefire begins in Israel-Hezbollah war
Politics

Calls for gun-use accountability after fatal police shootings

Academia

Beyond the catch: How fish can fuel a healthier Indonesia
Regulations

Young farmers unlikely stay despite govt’s big pay promise for newcomers
Regional Elections

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections
Academia

From COP16 to INC5: Will ASEAN champion the fight against plastic pollution?
Opinion

Analysis: KPK suffers another pretrial defeat, trust deficit
Academia

Global warming and the tragedy of the commons
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.