Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections

A local poll administrator (KPPS) counts ballots during a training simulation for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Nov. 22, 2024. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, and vote counting be ongoing until Dec. 16.

Voting for regional heads is underway in more than 500 regions across the country, kicking off the first simultaneous and largest regional polls in the country’s history.

Polling stations in western Indonesia opened at 7 a.m. Voters will have until 1 p.m. Jakarta time to cast their ballots.

Voting in provinces in the central and eastern part of the country began earlier. Voters in the east began casting their ballots two hours before Jakarta, while those in central areas did so an hour after that.

The country’s 202.8 million registered voters will elect 37 governors, 93 mayors, 415 regents and their respective deputies, making Wednesday’s event one of the largest elections in the world.

Each voter will cast two ballots in their respective regions: one for governor and the other for either a mayor or regent. The only exception is Jakarta, where voters will only elect a governor.

Vote counting will commence immediately after the polling stations close at 1 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 16, according to General Elections Commission (KPU) chair Mochamad Afiffuddin. (kuk)