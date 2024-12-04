Ridwan gears up for runoff despite rival claiming single-round victory

Local poll administrators count votes for the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta. More than 8 million voters were registered for the 2024 gubernatorial election in the capital city, but only 57 percent of them showed up at polling stations on voting day according to the research arm of Kompas daily. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

Political parties backing Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil have begun gearing up for a runoff election despite his main rival having already claimed a single-round victory and the General Elections Commission (KPU) yet to announce the results.

Ridwan and running mate Suswono convened in the evenings of Monday and Tuesday with campaigners and political parties behind their bid to discuss a strategy to win in a second round of voting.

"We are welcoming the second round of voting. All volunteers and mass organizations as well as the entire community of residents will work hand in hand to elect the [Ridwan-Suswono] pair,” campaign manager Ahmad Riza Patria said on Tuesday.

The meeting came after their main rival Pramono Anung of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) claimed victory in the November race, citing a provisional tally from the KPU’s Jakarta office and the party's own tallying of returns from polling stations across the city.

While the tiered vote tabulation is still underway and the KPU’s Jakarta office will release the results by Dec. 15 at the latest, quick count results from various pollsters indicate that Pramono, who ran alongside Rano Karno, is leading with a projected 49.4 to 50.1 percent of the vote.

The pair was followed by Ridwan and Suswono with around 40 percent, while the third pair, Dharma Pongrekun and running mate Kun Wardana who ran independently, lagged with around 10 percent.

None of the quick count results, however, gave a conclusive projection of the winner because of their margins of error.