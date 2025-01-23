House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon

The House of Representatives and the administration of President Prabowo Subianto have said that all elected regional heads whose wins in the November polls are not in dispute will be inaugurated on Feb. 6
he House of Representatives and the administration of President Prabowo Subianto have said that all elected regional heads whose wins in the November polls are not in dispute will be inaugurated on Feb. 6, amid concerns of a delay due to the petitions challenging some electoral results.
The decision was made during a meeting involving House Commission II overseeing home affairs and Home Minister Tito Karnavian, as well as election organizers and supervisory officers at the House complex in Jakarta on Wednesday.
All undisputed regional heads-elect, including governors, regents, mayors and their respective deputies, will be inaugurated simultaneously by President Prabowo Subianto, announced Commission II chair Rifqinizamy Karsayuda.
With the exception of those in the special regions of Aceh and Yogyakarta, the undisputed regional heads will be inaugurated in the capital Jakarta.
As many as 296 regions did not dispute the results of their regional elections.
Read also: Retreat for new regional heads raises recentralization concerns
Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court began the hearings for 310 petitions challenging the results of last November’s regional elections.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!