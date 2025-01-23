House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon

Expediting inaugurations: Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) and his deputy Bima Arya Sugiarto (second right) along with the General Elections Commission head Mochammad Afifuffin (third right) and KPU member Idham Kholik (fourth right) attend a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II at the House complex in Jakarta on Jan. 22. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)



T he House of Representatives and the administration of President Prabowo Subianto have said that all elected regional heads whose wins in the November polls are not in dispute will be inaugurated on Feb. 6, amid concerns of a delay due to the petitions challenging some electoral results.

The decision was made during a meeting involving House Commission II overseeing home affairs and Home Minister Tito Karnavian, as well as election organizers and supervisory officers at the House complex in Jakarta on Wednesday.

All undisputed regional heads-elect, including governors, regents, mayors and their respective deputies, will be inaugurated simultaneously by President Prabowo Subianto, announced Commission II chair Rifqinizamy Karsayuda.

With the exception of those in the special regions of Aceh and Yogyakarta, the undisputed regional heads will be inaugurated in the capital Jakarta.

As many as 296 regions did not dispute the results of their regional elections.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court began the hearings for 310 petitions challenging the results of last November’s regional elections.