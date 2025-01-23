TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon

The House of Representatives and the administration of President Prabowo Subianto have said that all elected regional heads whose wins in the November polls are not in dispute will be inaugurated on Feb. 6

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 23, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon Expediting inaugurations: Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) and his deputy Bima Arya Sugiarto (second right) along with the General Elections Commission head Mochammad Afifuffin (third right) and KPU member Idham Kholik (fourth right) attend a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II at the House complex in Jakarta on Jan. 22. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he House of Representatives and the administration of President Prabowo Subianto have said that all elected regional heads whose wins in the November polls are not in dispute will be inaugurated on Feb. 6, amid concerns of a delay due to the petitions challenging some electoral results.

The decision was made during a meeting involving House Commission II overseeing home affairs and Home Minister Tito Karnavian, as well as election organizers and supervisory officers at the House complex in Jakarta on Wednesday.

All undisputed regional heads-elect, including governors, regents, mayors and their respective deputies, will be inaugurated simultaneously by President Prabowo Subianto, announced Commission II chair Rifqinizamy Karsayuda.

With the exception of those in the special regions of Aceh and Yogyakarta, the undisputed regional heads will be inaugurated in the capital Jakarta.

As many as 296 regions did not dispute the results of their regional elections.

Read also: Retreat for new regional heads raises recentralization concerns

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court began the hearings for 310 petitions challenging the results of last November’s regional elections. 

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy

Nomination threshold removal puts loyalty of ruling coalition to test

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

Ridwan Kamil concedes defeat in Jakarta gubernatorial election

Related Article

PDI-P’s Andika retracts petition challenging Central Java election results

Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy

Nomination threshold removal puts loyalty of ruling coalition to test

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

Ridwan Kamil concedes defeat in Jakarta gubernatorial election

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Indonesia

 View more
Looking ahead: West Java governor-elect Dedi Mulyadi (center) gestures after a plenary meeting at the West Java Council building to announce the province's regional head elections results on Jan. 10.
Archipelago

West Java governor-elect to recruit Ignasius Jonan, Susi Pudjiastuti as advisors

Expediting inaugurations: Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) and his deputy Bima Arya Sugiarto (second right) along with the General Elections Commission head Mochammad Afifuffin (third right) and KPU member Idham Kholik (fourth right) attend a meeting with the House of Representatives Commission II at the House complex in Jakarta on Jan. 22.
Politics

House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. At the meeting, the President commended his cabinet members for their work in the three months since he took office.
Politics

Prabowo lauds cabinet’s performance at three-month mark

Highlight
Members of the Navy's elite Frogmen Command (Kopaska) dismantles unlicensed sea fence in Tanjung Pasir beach area, Tangerang regency, Banten, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
Society

Government revokes permits for land across from Tangerang sea fence
A flotilla of boats with Indonesian Navy personnel were dispatched to take down mysterious sea fence on Jan. 23, 2025.
Editorial

Priceless waters
Tax matters: A tax officer provides consultancy services on Sept. 1, 2020, at the regional chapter (KKP) of the Taxation Directorate General (DJP) in the Cicadas area of West Java’s capital, Bandung.
Regulations

Global minimum tax means RI needs other incentives to lure investors

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

West Java governor-elect to recruit Ignasius Jonan, Susi Pudjiastuti as advisors

Academia

The key to narrowing the development gap
Tech

Close to deal with Apple to lift iPhone ban, investment minister says
Politics

House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon
Academia

Why China might need the rest of the West more as Trump returns
Economy

Indonesia pitches green energy investments at WEF meeting
Markets

Most Asian markets extend AI-fueled rally
Books

Kartini's ideas live on: New book presents largest collection of letters
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!