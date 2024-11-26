Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

Indonesia will hold on Wednesday its first-ever nationwide simultaneous regional elections, the largest in the nation’s history, to elect local leaders, who will influence the power play at the national level over the next five years.
Over 200 million voters will head to the polls to elect their local leaders across 545 regions, namely 37 governors, 93 mayors and 415 regents, as well as their respective deputies, making Wednesday’s event one of the largest elections in the world.
Every voter will cast two ballots in their respective regions, one for a governor and the other for either a mayor or a regent. The exception is Jakarta, where voters will only elect a governor.
Polling stations will operate from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with vote counting commencing immediately afterward and continuing until Dec. 16, said General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Mochamad Afifuddin.
“The KPU is ready to hold simultaneous regional elections. Logistical needs have been distributed to all polling stations. We urge voters to exercise their right to vote and celebrate the election festivity,” Afifuddin told a live-streamed press conference on Monday.
The National Police will deploy their personnel across the country to ensure security during the elections, with the help of personnel from the Indonesian Military (TNI).
High stakes elections
