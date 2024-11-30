TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls

In Jakarta, only 57 percent of registered voters voted during Wednesday's gubernatorial election, a trend also witnessed in other regions during this year's simultaneous regional elections, according to data from pollsters and poll bodies.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 30, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the day of the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Indonesia Decides

The simultaneous regional head elections on Wednesday saw Jakarta and other provinces suffer from the lowest voter turnout in history, according to figures from pollsters and poll bodies, with analysts blaming the phenomenon on political boredom and dissatisfaction with candidates.

In the capital city, only 57 percent of 8.2 million registered voters showed up at polling stations on Wednesday’s voting day, according to data from Litbang Kompas, the research arm of Kompas daily.

It was lower than the turnout in Jakarta for the February general election, when around 79 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the presidential and legislative polls.

This year’s figure was also the lowest since the first time Jakarta held its direct regional election in 2007, when the city saw 65 percent of registered voters come out to vote. The number remained for the 2012 election that saw Joko “Jokowi” Widodo elected but rose to 78 percent in 2017 when Anies Baswedan defeated incumbent Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama in a runoff.

The low turnout was not exclusive to Jakarta as other provinces also saw fewer voters cast ballots on Wednesday.

Litbang Kompas also found that in West Java, the country’s most populous region, only 66 percent of nearly 36 million registered voters voted on Wednesday. The number was lower compared to 80 percent in February’s election and 71 percent turnout during the 2018 gubernatorial election.

The participation was especially low in the provincial capital of Bandung, with election watchdog People’s Voter Education Network (JPPR) estimating that less than 50 percent of eligible voters used their right to vote.

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
3 safari parks welcome newborn animals

3 safari parks welcome newborn animals

Related Articles

All three Jakarta governor candidates cast their votes

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

Budi Gunawan: Citizens in disaster areas can still vote

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence

Related Article

All three Jakarta governor candidates cast their votes

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

Indonesians to head to polls for first-ever simultaneous local elections

Budi Gunawan: Citizens in disaster areas can still vote

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
3 safari parks welcome newborn animals

3 safari parks welcome newborn animals

More in Indonesia

 View more
French drug convict and death row prisoner Serge Atlaoui (left) is escorted by police upon his arrival at the Tangerang District Court in Tangerang, Banten on April 1, 2015. France has asked Indonesia to transfer French death row convict Serge Atlaoui, who has been convicted on drug charges since 2005.
Politics

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
The Tubarani royal guards escort the coffin of the late 38th Gowa king, Andi Kumala Idjo Daeng Sila Karaeng Lembang Parang Sultan Malikussaid II Batara Gowa III, on its way to the Katangka Mosque for a special prayer before burial on Nov. 29, 2024, in Somba Opu, Gowa regency, South Sulawesi. Andi Kumala Idjo passed away on Nov. 28, 2024, in Makassar.
Archipelago

Gowa king laid to rest in royal cemetary
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Nov. 3, 2024.
Election Updates

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

Highlight
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Academia

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey
Academia

How China misses great chances to prove its great status
Politics

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Academia

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus
Economy

Hospitality industry braces for tougher periods in ‘survival mode’
Academia

Between OECD and BRICS: Indonesia's ‘bebas-aktif’ conundrum
Archipelago

Gowa king laid to rest in royal cemetary
Election Updates

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.