PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls

A police officer inspects ballot boxes for the 2024 regional head elections aboard a boat on Nov. 24 at Paotere Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi, prior to their distribution under police escort to 21 polling stations on five islands in Sangkarrang district. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

The nationalist party, now cast as the de facto opposition in the House, has met with general opposition from other political parties in the ruling coalition, but also some hints of support from observers about restructuring supervision over the police institution.

A llegations of the National Police breaching the principle of political neutrality during the 2024 regional head elections on Nov. 27 have reignited debate about police reform, with suggestions from politicians and civil groups ranging from putting the force under ministerial supervision to strengthening the internal oversight body.

The preliminary results of last week’s simultaneous elections indicate potential losses for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in several stronghold regions, leading the party to launch postelection accusations at the National Police for abusing its power to influence the polls to benefit certain candidates.

High-ranking PDI-P officials have attributed the party’s projected loss in several gubernatorial races, including Central Java and North Sumatra, to machinations by the so-called partai coklat (brown party).

The name derives from the color of police uniforms and refers to a group of police officers mobilizing support for candidates backed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“The police, which should serve the [nation] and be loyal to President Prabowo Subianto, have been misused for Jokowi’s never-ending ambition for power,” the nationalist party’s secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said in a statement on Sunday.

Deddy Yevri Sitorus, a PDI-P lawmaker in the House of Representatives, called for Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo to be held accountable by removing him as the National Police chief. Deddy also suggested that the police force be placed under the Home Ministry or the Indonesian Military (TNI).