TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls

The nationalist party, now cast as the de facto opposition in the House, has met with general opposition from other political parties in the ruling coalition, but also some hints of support from observers about restructuring supervision over the police institution.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 4, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls A police officer inspects ballot boxes for the 2024 regional head elections aboard a boat on Nov. 24 at Paotere Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi, prior to their distribution under police escort to 21 polling stations on five islands in Sangkarrang district. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

A

llegations of the National Police breaching the principle of political neutrality during the 2024 regional head elections on Nov. 27 have reignited debate about police reform, with suggestions from politicians and civil groups ranging from putting the force under ministerial supervision to strengthening the internal oversight body.

The preliminary results of last week’s simultaneous elections indicate potential losses for the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) in several stronghold regions, leading the party to launch postelection accusations at the National Police for abusing its power to influence the polls to benefit certain candidates.

High-ranking PDI-P officials have attributed the party’s projected loss in several gubernatorial races, including Central Java and North Sumatra, to machinations by the so-called partai coklat (brown party).

The name derives from the color of police uniforms and refers to a group of police officers mobilizing support for candidates backed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“The police, which should serve the [nation] and be loyal to President Prabowo Subianto, have been misused for Jokowi’s never-ending ambition for power,” the nationalist party’s secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto said in a statement on Sunday.

Read also: TNI clout falters in regional elections

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Deddy Yevri Sitorus, a PDI-P lawmaker in the House of Representatives, called for Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo to be held accountable by removing him as the National Police chief. Deddy also suggested that the police force be placed under the Home Ministry or the Indonesian Military (TNI).

Popular

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator

Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator

Related Articles

TNI clout falters in regional elections

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections

Surveys show Luthfi, Andika locked in tight competition before voting day next week

Ministry suspends local social aid until after elections

Newly appointed Kompolnas members to improve public complaint system

Related Article

TNI clout falters in regional elections

Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections

Surveys show Luthfi, Andika locked in tight competition before voting day next week

Ministry suspends local social aid until after elections

Newly appointed Kompolnas members to improve public complaint system

Popular

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator

Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator

More in Indonesia

 View more
Construction work is performed on the Presidential Palace and its Garuda wings in Nusantara, North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, on July 11, 2024.
Politics

Public works ministry wants Rp 14 trillion budget for new capital
A police officer inspects ballot boxes for the 2024 regional head elections aboard a boat on Nov. 24 at Paotere Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi, prior to their distribution under police escort to 21 polling stations on five islands in Sangkarrang district.
Politics

PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Tangerang, Banten, on Nov. 27, 2024.
Regional Elections

TNI clout falters in regional elections

Highlight
A police officer inspects on ballot boxes on a boat at Paotere Port in Makassar, South Sulawesi before being transported to several islands off the provincial capital on Nov. 24, 2024. The Makassar Elections Commission (KPU) distributed logistics for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections to 21 polling stations in five islands across Sangkarrang district escorted by 21 officers of the Makassar Port Police.
Politics

PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demand a complete and transparent investigation on the case of shooting allegedly done by a police officer that killed a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Editorial

Get tough on the police
Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo (second left), accompanied by senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti (second right) and deputy goernors Doni Primanto Joewono (left) and Juda Agung (right), prepares ahead of a press briefing in Jakarta on June 20, 2024 on the result of the bank's board of governors meeting.
Economy

Room for interest rate cuts seen to narrow in 2025 thanks to Trump

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

South Korean lawmakers call to impeach Yoon after martial law rescinded
Asia & Pacific

US welcomes South Korea leader's reversal on martial law
Politics

Public works ministry wants Rp 14 trillion budget for new capital
Academia

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Academia

What Trump’s win means for Indonesia’s global health strategy
Academia

Europe’s economy is stalling out
Tech

Planned fuel subsidy scheme faces backlash from ‘ojol’ drivers
Academia

Big money beat bigger money in the US Election
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P calls for reform over alleged police meddling in polls

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.