Java Jazz turns 20 as a stage for discovery, musical sparks

The opening night saw multi–Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier electrify the crowd, turning the audience into a makeshift choir for a mashup of Queen’s iconic "Somebody to Love" and the patriotic "Indonesia Pusaka".

Aditya Hadi (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, June 4, 2025 Published on Jun. 3, 2025

Change text size

Java Jazz turns 20 as a stage for discovery, musical sparks Stage queen: British singer-songwriter Raye performs at the Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival (JJF) at JIExpo in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Sunday, June 1. The London-based musician delivered a set that included tracks such as 'Worth It', 'Mary Jane' and 'Ice Cream Man'. Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Aditya Hadi

The Jakarta Post/Jakarta

 

Over the weekend, festivalgoers packed the corridors of the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, in search of their next musical thrill. From one stage, the gentle elegance of a piano danced with syncopated drumbeats, while the mellow strumming of bossa nova guitar and soaring a cappella harmonies could be heard from another.

Crowds poured in from Friday to Sunday for the 2025 Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival, which celebrated its 20th edition. Musicians hailed the festival as both a stepping stone for young artists and a melting pot where local and international performers could “collide and create beautiful sparks”.

Widely regarded as one of the largest jazz festivals in the southern hemisphere, Java Jazz has welcomed thousands of music lovers annually and hosted world-class performers spanning jazz and adjacent genres, from George Benson to Jason Mraz.

This year’s festival returned with a bang, featuring around 1,000 performers across 11 stages, each delivering a rich mix of sounds.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

