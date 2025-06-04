Java Jazz turns 20 as a stage for discovery, musical sparks

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The opening night saw multi–Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier electrify the crowd, turning the audience into a makeshift choir for a mashup of Queen’s iconic "Somebody to Love" and the patriotic "Indonesia Pusaka".
Aditya Hadi
The Jakarta Post/Jakarta
Over the weekend, festivalgoers packed the corridors of the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, in search of their next musical thrill. From one stage, the gentle elegance of a piano danced with syncopated drumbeats, while the mellow strumming of bossa nova guitar and soaring a cappella harmonies could be heard from another.
Crowds poured in from Friday to Sunday for the 2025 Jakarta International BNI Java Jazz Festival, which celebrated its 20th edition. Musicians hailed the festival as both a stepping stone for young artists and a melting pot where local and international performers could “collide and create beautiful sparks”.
Widely regarded as one of the largest jazz festivals in the southern hemisphere, Java Jazz has welcomed thousands of music lovers annually and hosted world-class performers spanning jazz and adjacent genres, from George Benson to Jason Mraz.
This year’s festival returned with a bang, featuring around 1,000 performers across 11 stages, each delivering a rich mix of sounds.
