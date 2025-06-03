TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Musicians Hindia, Arian13 criticize Thom Yorke over Palestine stance

While Yorke condemned the Israeli government, stating “Netanyahu and his crew of extremists are totally out of control and need to be stopped”, it was a later slide in the post that drew criticism from Indonesian musicians.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 3, 2025 Published on Jun. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-06-03T14:23:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Musicians Hindia, Arian13 criticize Thom Yorke over Palestine stance Thom Yorke of the United Kingdom group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022. (AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/Helle Arensbak)

I

ndonesian singer-songwriter Baskara “Hindia” Putra and rock musician Arian “Arian13” Arifin of Seringai have spoke out against Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s recent comments on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, voicing strong opposition shortly after his remarks surfaced online.

In a recent eight-slide post on his official Instagram account (@thomyorke), the United Kingdom musician began by referencing a pro-Palestine concertgoer who shouted at him during a performance in Australia last year.

“Some guy shouting at me from the dark last year when I was picking up a guitar to sing the final song alone in front of 9000 people in Melbourne didn’t really seem like the best moment to discuss the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” Yorke wrote. Yorke, who also fronts the band The Smile, continued: “Afterwards I remained in shock that my supposed silence was somehow being taken as complicity, and I struggled to find an adequate way to respond to this and carry on with the rest of the shows on the tour.”

While Yorke condemned the Israeli government, stating “Netanyahu and his crew of extremists are totally out of control and need to be stopped”, it was a later slide in the post that drew criticism from Indonesian musicians.

In slide four, Yorke wrote: “While our lives tick along as normal these endless thousands of innocent human souls are still being expelled from the earth… for what?

“At the same time, the unquestioning Free Palestine refrain that surrounds us all does not answer the simple question of why the hostages have still not all been returned. For what possible reason?

“Why did Hamas choose the truly horrific acts of October 7th? The answer seems obvious, and I believe Hamas chooses to hide behind the suffering of its people, in an equally cynical fashion for their own purposes.”

In a now-expired Instagram Story post from his account @wordfangs, Baskara responded, as reported by medcom.id: “Dear @thomyorke, perlawanan tidak datang tanpa sebab. Dunia tidak dimulai pada 7 Oktober. Tanpa perlawanan, Palestina sudah tiada,” which translates to, “Resistance does not come without reason. The world did not begin on October 7. Without resistance, Palestine would no longer exist.”

Baskara went on to express disappointment, pointing out that Yorke’s artistic legacy, known for its critique of extremism and injustice, appears misaligned with his current position.

“Coming from the band that wrote Hail to the Thief, this is deeply disappointing, especially as a fan. The silence speaks volumes,” said the award-winning musician.

Meanwhile, Arian13 offered a harsher take via the platform X, accusing Yorke of bias.

“Thom Yorke isn’t stupid, but as a person, he’s a [expletive] person. He just doesn’t care about Palestine,” wrote Arian13 (@aparatmati).

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Related Articles

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot

Trump lashes out at 'crazy' Putin, warns of Russia's 'downfall'

Zelensky offers to meet Putin in Turkey 'personally'

Discourse: A thin-skinned government is a danger to all

Related Article

Yusril denies Indonesia courting Israeli support for OECD bid

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot

Trump lashes out at 'crazy' Putin, warns of Russia's 'downfall'

Zelensky offers to meet Putin in Turkey 'personally'

Discourse: A thin-skinned government is a danger to all

Popular

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil

South Korea votes for new president after martial law turmoil
US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?

US labels QRIS a trade barrier, what’s next for Indonesia’s digital payment system?
Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

Visa problems, management woes loom over haj handling

More in Culture

 View more
Thom Yorke of the United Kingdom group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.
Entertainment

Musicians Hindia, Arian13 criticize Thom Yorke over Palestine stance
The Milky Way's Galactic Centre is seen near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department, some 185 kilometers north of Montevideo, on March 8, 2025.
Science & Tech

Milky Way may not be destroyed in galactic smash-up after all
.
Science & Tech

High school student Gracelyn Atmadja invents microplastic-free, biodegradable paper cup

Highlight
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (center) and his wife Kim Hye-kyung (right) leave after the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Latest

 View more
The Neighborhood

The Coffee Run: A third space for every pace

Asia & Pacific

Lee Jae-myung's rise from poverty to the South Korean presidency
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Companies

Integrated EV battery project in Halmahera to break ground this month
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat: A path to equity, if ministries align
Society

Govt’s plan to downsize subsidized housing faces internal, public opposition
Archipelago

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Academia

China must not fear fiscal expansion
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.