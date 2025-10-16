‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

Footsteps of faith: 'Pilgrimage to Bonokeling’ by Mirah Miryatta. The photographer traveled to Bonokeling in Pekuncen village, Central Java, to witness an age-old tradition of the local community. (Courtesy of Mirah Miryatta) (Mirah Miryatta/-)

Some 42 pieces at Hadiprana Gallery express the sentiments and hopes for a land where life is good, peaceful and dreams come true.

Held to commemorate Indonesia’s 80th anniversary, Negeri Impian is at once a celebration of the nation’s milestone and of free artistic spirit.

Artist Reny Alwi suggests a land of perfect harmony, while Puri Hadiprana, the owner of Hadiprana Gallery, reveals that the occasion also marks the gallery’s own journey since its founding in 1962, over six decades of openness to artistic creativity in all its forms.

As the artists let their imaginations wander toward the land each of them dreams of, paintings in a variety of styles and colors fill almost the entire gallery space. Together they reveal a sense of reverie, denoting today’s hidden desires that live behind the matters of the everyday.

Remarkably, apart from the paintings that dominate the exhibition, a special corner is dedicated to a photography presentation by four female photographers, highlighting cultural heritage as an essential part of the land of dreams.

Spoken visuals

Grouped as Potret Bicara (Portraits that speak), their works view culture not as a separate entity, but as an integral part of the living dynamics that shape a holistic unity. Poetry, music, language and tradition intertwine in this section, making it more than a visual exhibition.