2025 World Press Photo: Bearing witness to a troubled world

An Indonesian photographer’s award-winning image from Halmahera lays bare the human cost behind the global green-energy push, earning top honors in the Southeast Asia and Oceania Singles category.

Sylviana Hamdani (Contributor)
Jakarta
Tue, December 16, 2025

Toxic box: Indonesian photographer Mas Agung Wilis Yudha Baskoro (center) explains his work The Impact of Nickel Mining on Halmahera Island (right), which reveals the scale of air pollution and environmental damage caused by nickel mining and smelting, on Nov. 20, 225, during the opening of the 2025 World Press Photo (WPP) exhibition at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta. The photograph won the 2025 WPP Singles category for the Southeast Asia and Oceania region. Toxic box: Indonesian photographer Mas Agung Wilis Yudha Baskoro (center) explains his work The Impact of Nickel Mining on Halmahera Island (right), which reveals the scale of air pollution and environmental damage caused by nickel mining and smelting, on Nov. 20, 225, during the opening of the 2025 World Press Photo (WPP) exhibition at Erasmus Huis in South Jakarta. The photograph won the 2025 WPP Singles category for the Southeast Asia and Oceania region. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

A

cross the walls of the exhibition hall at Erasmus Huis Jakarta, images unfold as unflinching reflections of realities faced by billions around the world: children and adults scarred by war, injustice carried out in the name of power and humans and animals alike absorbing the consequences of pollution and environmental damage.

Diverse in size, color and emotion, these images come together as the winning works of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest.

“Truth needs a witness,” said Dutch ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen during the opening night on Nov. 20. “In a nutshell, this is what World Press Photo is about. Since 1955, the nonprofit organization behind the World Press Photo Contest has put a spotlight on compelling, informative and inspired examples of photojournalism and visual storytelling from around the world.”

From The Weekender

Living with borrowed certainty: A Gen Z reflection on the climate of our times

When dry roads feel like a gift, what kind of future are we really holding on to?

Read on The Weekender

Since its inception in the Netherlands, the contest has grown into one of the world’s most influential platforms for visual journalism, documenting war, social transformation and political conflict.

This year’s contest received 59,320 entries from 3,778 photographers across 141 countries.

“At the heart of this process is an independent jury,” said Mariana Rettore Baptista, exhibition manager and curator at the World Press Photo (WPP) Foundation, in her videotaped note screened on the opening night. “Their role goes beyond selecting striking images. They ensure that the stories that we share reflect the diversity, complexity and urgency of the world we live in.”

This year, the jury selected 42 winning photographers, whose works are now on view in the exhibition. From its world premiere in Amsterdam, the exhibition tour then travels to dozens of cities worldwide, including Pontianak, West Kalimantan (Oct. 3-Nov. 1) and Jakarta (Nov. 21-Dec. 20).

