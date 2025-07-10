BRICS countries take on new responsibilities

Global South solidarity: BRICS summit banners are seen on July 3 near the Modern Art Museum (MAM), the location of the 2025 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP/Mauro Pimentel)

It’s time for BRICS to take on a new responsibility as the voice of the Global South, making it a game changer in global governance.

W hen Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neil put forward the idea of BRIC countries in 2001, he was primarily making the argument that the Group of Seven (G7) should be adjusted to incorporate BRIC representatives so that the world could take advantage of the most promising economies likely to emerge.

He probably never envisioned a platform so inherently embodying the aspirations of the developing economies and emerging markets, making it a potential game changer in global governance.

Sixteen years after its inception, the BRICS mechanism now encompasses roughly 3.3 billion people, representing over 40 percent of the global population. The BRICS economies account for an estimated 37.3 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP), based on purchasing power parity. In comparison, the G7 economies account for roughly 28.4 percent.

In 2014, the bloc established the New Development Bank (NDB), one of the earliest financial institutions in the world aiming to provide alternative lending resources to those offered by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, which have traditionally been dominated by Western interests.

Since its founding, the NDB has approved over 120 projects totaling US$40 billion, providing financial support for member countries in a wide range of fields, including infrastructure, clean energy, environmental protection and digital infrastructure.

Yet, perhaps the more long-lasting change BRICS could bring to the current world order is how the organization and its affiliations have been created, managed and sustained.

In the final declaration of the 2024 Kazan Summit, BRICS leaders defined the BRICS spirit as that of “mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, collaboration and consensus.”

Take the NDB as an example. Despite the major variations of economic size at the time between its founding members, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the NDB was set up on an equal share basis in 2015. The bank has a rotating presidency that a representative from a BRICS country periodically occupies, while the other countries are responsible for nominating the four vice presidents.

The practice of the BRICS spirit is what keeps the young grouping growing and thriving. It is also what makes it appealing to developing economies and emerging markets who are looking for something different from the traditional international development agencies.

In his remarks to a plenary session of the recent Rio Summit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said BRICS is now the “forefront of the Global South”. Indeed, BRICS is now undoubtedly the most important platform for solidarity among the Global South.

Perhaps United States President Donald Trump’s threat of an extra 10 percent tariff on nations siding with BRICS is just another testament to the bloc’s achievements. And the number of countries showing interest in joining the bloc, which currently stands at over 40, is a direct rebuttal to the rhetoric among some Western skeptics that says “BRICS has failed in many ways”.

It's essential for multilateral organizations such as BRICS to adapt and reposition themselves in the ever-changing geopolitics of different times in order to survive and succeed. It’s time for BRICS to take on new responsibilities, and central among those is that the grouping should become "the" voice of the Global South.

Many pressing issues of our time need the inspiration and power of the Global South. In the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Global South has an obligation to foster dialogue and channel humanitarian aid for civilians. On critical new issues like climate change and artificial intelligence, the Global South needs to make concerted efforts so that they have a seat at the table, their rights are not infringed upon and their interests are protected.

BRICS now has 11 members, the newest addition being Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia and another leader of the Global South. These members, spread across different continents, come with new ambitions and missions and, of course, new expertise as well.

Together they will be able to form a powerful perspective from the Global South in international affairs.

***

The writer is a commentator with CGTN and a former Washington Bureau chief with China Radio International. The views expressed are personal.