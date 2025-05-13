TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta Police crack down on thuggery, street brawls

The Jakarta Police cracked down on thuggery and street brawls, deploying more than 650 officers for a two-week-long operation across the capital to create a safer city following complaints from the public.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, May 13, 2025

Police officers stand at formation during a roll call on May 9 in preparation for a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls across Jakarta that will last until May 23. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Jakarta Police cracked down on thuggery and street brawls, deploying more than 650 officers for a two-week-long operation across the capital to create a safer city following complaints from the public.

The Berantas Jaya operation started on Friday and will last until May 23, with military personnel and those from the Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) joining the operation.

It targets individuals or mass organizations (ormas) involved in racketeering, extortion, intimidation, vandalism of public facilities and street brawls, which have caused fears among people and business owners, who say that thuggery has hurt the economy.

By Monday, some alleged violators had been arrested in the first four days of the city-wide operation, said Chico Hakim, special staffer to Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung. Without revealing their identities or their alleged crimes, Chico said he expected that criminal charges would deter them.

“Jakartans are impacted directly by thuggery and street brawls. [We believe] that there is no place for violence in the city,” Chico said on the sidelines of an event on Monday.

Thugs often operate unchecked by law enforcement, collecting money from street vendors and demanding overpriced parking fees from visitors in several spots across the city, such as around Tanah Abang market, the busiest textile market in the capital.

Certain incidents involved the use of violence, as in one incident which took place in a busy street in Tanah Abang in March, when a man was stabbed in broad daylight by a 29-year-old street thug for refusing to pay money, the video footage of which went viral. A few days later, the police arrested the person.

Police officers stand at formation during a roll call on May 9 in preparation for a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls across Jakarta that will last until May 23.
Jakarta

Jakarta Police crack down on thuggery, street brawls
An officer from the West Java Police collects antemortem data and DNA samples from families of the victims of the blast during a disposal of expired military ammunition, at the Pameungpeuk Hospital in Garut on May 12, 2025.
Archipelago

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Piece of mind: Inner World of the Mind by Indonesian photographer Fiona Gozali visualizes a mental condition, portraying how she finds solace through the camera as a means of expressing her struggle with health. Courtesy of Fiona Gozali
Archipelago

West Java to provide mental health services in all 'puskesmas' amid high depression rate

Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers attend a ministerial handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

TNI security protection for AGO draws flak
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Editorial

Q1 GDP? Don’t look back!
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara's bond issuance plan prompts calls for transparency

Middle East and Africa

OIC legislators rally for Palestine at Jakarta talks
Asia & Pacific

ERIA holds East Asia Media Caucus for coordination, knowledge sharing
Tech

Japan's SoftBank posts $7.8b annual net profit
Regulations

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
Markets

US government looking at Indonesia's dairy market, Kadin says
Markets

Dollar holds gains, yuan jumps on US-China trade pact
Americas

First white South Africans arrive in US as Trump claims they face discrimination
Economy

SMILE transforms the palm oil industry, one farmer at a time

