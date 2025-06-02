‘Jumbo’ takes all-time box office record for Indonesian film: Report

nimated movie Jumbo claimed the top spot as the highest-ticket-selling Indonesian movie of all time on Sunday, selling around 10.07 million tickets within its 63-day theater run, according to local box office analyst Cinepoint.
Jumbo broke the record previously held by 2022 horror movie KKN di Desa Penari (KKN: Curse of the Dancing Village), which sold some 12,000 tickets fewer than Jumbo.
Jumbo had earned over Rp 402 billion (US$24.7 million) as of Sunday, said Cinepoint. This milestone also extends its record as the highest-grossing Southeast Asian animation of all time.
Jumbo is behind only Marvel Studios’ giga-hit Avengers: Endgame, which has sold almost 11 million tickets in the country.
But Jumbo’s sales are expected to rise as it still has long showtimes.
Jumbo follows the story of a village boy named Don, who helps Meri, a spirit, to reunite with her troubled family. Upon hitting the theater on March 31, the blockbuster movie received a massive welcome from audiences, mostly due to its stunning visuals and original storyline.
