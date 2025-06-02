TheJakartaPost

‘Jumbo’ takes all-time box office record for Indonesian film: Report

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 2, 2025 Published on Jun. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-06-02T13:31:30+07:00

'Jumbo' takes all-time box office record for Indonesian film: Report

A

nimated movie Jumbo claimed the top spot as the highest-ticket-selling Indonesian movie of all time on Sunday, selling around 10.07 million tickets within its 63-day theater run, according to local box office analyst Cinepoint.

Jumbo broke the record previously held by 2022 horror movie KKN di Desa Penari (KKN: Curse of the Dancing Village), which sold some 12,000 tickets fewer than Jumbo.

Jumbo had earned over Rp 402 billion (US$24.7 million) as of Sunday, said Cinepoint. This milestone also extends its record as the highest-grossing Southeast Asian animation of all time.

Jumbo is behind only Marvel Studios’ giga-hit Avengers: Endgame, which has sold almost 11 million tickets in the country.

But Jumbo’s sales are expected to rise as it still has long showtimes.

Read also: Jumbo takings for hit Indonesian animated film raise hopes for fledgling industry

Jumbo follows the story of a village boy named Don, who helps Meri, a spirit, to reunite with her troubled family. Upon hitting the theater on March 31, the blockbuster movie received a massive welcome from audiences, mostly due to its stunning visuals and original storyline.

The underrated single experience: the solo date

Business registrations in RI take too long: World Bank

'1 Kakak 7 Ponakan': Arswendo's fatherly love on the modern screen

The bitter truth behind the 80 million ticket sales in our film industry

'Emilia Perez' heads into Golden Globes as strong favorite

The underrated single experience: the solo date

Business registrations in RI take too long: World Bank

'1 Kakak 7 Ponakan': Arswendo's fatherly love on the modern screen

The bitter truth behind the 80 million ticket sales in our film industry

'Emilia Perez' heads into Golden Globes as strong favorite

More in Culture

 View more
Thom Yorke of the United Kingdom group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.
Entertainment

Musicians Hindia, Arian13 criticize Thom Yorke over Palestine stance
The Milky Way's Galactic Centre is seen near Capilla del Sauce, Florida Department, some 185 kilometers north of Montevideo, on March 8, 2025.
Science & Tech

Milky Way may not be destroyed in galactic smash-up after all
.
Science & Tech

High school student Gracelyn Atmadja invents microplastic-free, biodegradable paper cup

Highlight
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung (center) and his wife Kim Hye-kyung (right) leave after the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Older, slower bureaucracy
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok on Jan. 26, 2023.
Economy

RI eyes cheaper financing with yuan, Aussie bonds

The Latest

 View more
The Neighborhood

The Coffee Run: A third space for every pace

Asia & Pacific

Lee Jae-myung's rise from poverty to the South Korean presidency
Asia & Pacific

South Korea's new President Lee vows to revive democracy from 'near demise'
Companies

Integrated EV battery project in Halmahera to break ground this month
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat: A path to equity, if ministries align
Society

Govt’s plan to downsize subsidized housing faces internal, public opposition
Archipelago

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days
Academia

China must not fear fiscal expansion
