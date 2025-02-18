TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Thousands of students march across Indonesia as the Dark Indonesia movement gains traction both on the streets and on social media.

Novan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 18, 2025

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets The Black Garuda conveys young people's dissatisfaction with the administration of President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor.

P

ublic dissatisfaction with the current situation in Indonesia has manifested itself in several movements protesting against the policies of President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor.

One such movement was a nationwide protest called Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), which took place on Monday.

Thousands of students took to the streets across various cities coordinated by the All-Indonesia Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI). The demonstration is expected to last for three days, with simultaneous rallies in multiple regions.

In Jakarta, the rally was concentrated at the Arjuna Wiwaha statue on the intersection of Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat and Jl. MH Thamrin, adjacent to the National Monument (Monas) square.

The protest is also trending on social media with images of the national coat-of-arms, the Garuda, depicted against a black background emblazoned with the hashtag #IndonesiaGelap, known as the Black Garuda.

The protesters claim that Indonesia is not progressing toward its Indonesia Emas (Golden Indonesia) vision but is instead heading into darkness.

In 2024, various memes appeared, joking that instead of Indonesia Emas, the slogan should be Indonesia Cemas (Anxious Indonesia), or even Indonesia Lemas (Weakened Indonesia).

Resolute: Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers attend a ministerial handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

House to resume TNI Law revision
The Black Garuda conveys young people's dissatisfaction with the administration of President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor.
Politics

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Drivers of online motorcycle taxi services take part in a protest demanding the right to a religious holiday allowance in front of the Manpower Ministry building on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on Feb. 17, 2025.
Society

Manpower ministry to issue ruling on THR for online ride-hailing drivers

Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers attend a ministerial handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

House to resume TNI Law revision
Boys will be boys: Children play online games on their mobile phones along the roadside in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Editorial

Support for age limit, but
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks to reporters before entering his car at his Jakarta office on Dec. 3, 2024.
Regulations

New export revenue rules to tackle transfer pricing, Airlangga says

Companies

Govt forms investment holding company for raw EV battery materials
Europe

Saudi Arabia hosts US-Russia talks, no seat for Ukraine
Middle East and Africa

Israel pulls out of Lebanon villages, but holds five positions
Asia & Pacific

Vietnam parliament to approve plan for leaner government

Politics

House to resume TNI Law revision
Regulations

New export revenue rules to tackle transfer pricing, Airlangga says
Americas

Argentina's Milei denies role in 'cryptogate' as prosecutors launch probe
Academia

Balancing growth and sustainability in Indonesia

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

