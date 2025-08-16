TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Before we digitize classrooms, we must humanize them

If a teacher lacks the skills to connect, inspire and manage a room full of students, the introduction of technology, no matter how advanced, will not bridge the knowledge gap.

Jaspal Sidhu (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, August 16, 2025 Published on Aug. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-08-15T11:51:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer on Nov. 17, 2020, at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga. A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer on Nov. 17, 2020, at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga. (AFP/Fadel Senna)

I

ndonesia is entering a new era of digital education. From AI-driven tools to interactive apps and bright classrooms, the pace of technology adoption in schools is accelerating. This transformation is both exciting and necessary, but it also comes with risks we cannot afford to ignore.

Across the world, educational institutions and schools are rushing to adopt AI in classrooms at an astonishing speed. According to a McKinsey & Co. report in 2024, 87 percent of teenagers in developed countries use AI tools such as ChatGPT for assignments. Nations such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates are introducing AI literacy in schools by grade 5.

But as we embrace digital literacy and equip schools with new technology, we must pause and ask: Are our teachers truly ready, not just technically, but emotionally and pedagogically, for this shift?

Moreover, with over 275 million people spread across Indonesia’s 17,000 islands, digital technology is seen as a critical tool to bridge geographic disparities in education. The private sector has also invested heavily in EdTech platforms, and Indonesia is now home to over 100 EdTech startups, several of which have reached national scale.

But while infrastructure and tools are improving, the question remains: Can technology replace the human connection at the heart of good teaching?

In every high-performing classroom, connection precedes content. When teachers connect with students on a human, emotional level, something powerful happens: Students feel valued, seen and understood. This fosters motivation, curiosity and resilience, critical qualities for long-term learning.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Unfortunately, we have noticed that many teachers in developing countries still need to be trained in how to build these connections. In smaller cities and towns, teachers often lack exposure to modern pedagogical practices. They may have the will, but not the tools.

In all cities where we operate, our approach to the challenge is simple: Hire for attitude and train for skills. And through research with Deloitte, we believe we have cracked the code to teacher effectiveness. The result is our EFFECTOR model, which focuses on helping teachers develop eight key attributes, including earnestness, humor, firmness, enthusiasm, consistency, open-mindedness and research-mindedness.

When a teacher consistently demonstrates all eight EFFECTOR traits, the impact is profound. Classrooms become vibrant learning communities. Technology, rather than overpowering the teacher, becomes a tool that amplifies human connection.

Let’s consider a familiar scene. At many family dinners today, parents and children sit together but barely speak, each absorbed in a smartphone. The emotional connection is lost, not because parents lack care, but because devices have overtaken presence.

Now imagine a similar situation in a classroom. If a teacher lacks the skills to connect, inspire and manage a room full of students, the introduction of technology, no matter how advanced, will not bridge that gap. Instead, technology becomes a crutch or, worse, a wall between teachers and students.

Just like parenting, teaching requires core competencies. Devices cannot compensate for the absence of these skills. Without the ability to guide, mentor and connect, both parents and teachers risk being outsourced by screens. And in schools, this leads to students who are digitally connected but emotionally disconnected.

Indonesia’s challenge is not a lack of devices, it is a lack of teacher training in emotional and pedagogical skills. This is not a technology gap, it is a skills gap.

Globally, the EdTech sector is booming. In Asia, AI-driven education tools are expected to see double-digit growth annually. In Indonesia, with over 50 million students and more than 3 million teachers, the opportunity for digital transformation is massive.

But opportunity must be tempered with wisdom. Technology should support outstanding teaching, not replace the essential human connection at the heart of it.

That is why, in our schools, we focus on humanizing classrooms before digitizing them. We train teachers to be EFFECTORs first, to connect, manage and inspire, before introducing digital tools. Once those human foundations are strong, technology becomes an amplifier, not a barrier.

Policymakers and school leaders must recognize that teacher training is the foundation of any successful digital transformation. Professional development should focus not only on how to use devices but also on how to build relationships, manage classrooms and motivate learners.

Indonesia cannot afford to equate digital classrooms with quality education. Real learning happens not through screens, but through moments of trust, empathy and connection, when a student feels truly seen by their teacher.

***

The writer is founder and chairman of SIS and Inspirasi Group of Schools. The views expressed are personal.

 

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Related Articles

Building resilience in ASEAN’s semiconductor supply chain

Indonesia's future: Adapt, act, and lead with feedback

Democracy in Global South: agency as resistance, not reform

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

Related Article

Building resilience in ASEAN’s semiconductor supply chain

Indonesia's future: Adapt, act, and lead with feedback

Democracy in Global South: agency as resistance, not reform

Scientists in Japan develop plastic that dissolves in seawater within hours

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of the national flag-raising troop (Paskibraka) march in formation on Aug. 14, 2025, during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia at 80: A nation adrift, without a moral compass
A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer on Nov. 17, 2020, at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga.
Academia

Before we digitize classrooms, we must humanize them
Members of grassroot groups stage a protest on Aug. 13, 2025 outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. Protesters called for Sudewo's immediate resignation amid a wave of controversy sparked by his widely criticized policies.
Academia

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

To make the state great again
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Americas

Trump-Putin summit yields no deal on ending war in Ukraine
Society

Plan to charge royalties for music at weddings, religious events sparks backlash
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address
Academia

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati
Opinion

Analysis: Rice prices surge as market distortion deepens
Editorial

To make the state great again
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.