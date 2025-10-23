Brazil and ASEAN: Together for a prosperous and peaceful future

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right, standing) and President Prabowo Subianto shake hands on July 9, 2025, during the Brazil-Indonesia bilateral meeting at Planalto Palace in Brasília. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Muclis Jr)

Ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit on Oct. 26 in Kuala Lumpur, the Brazilian president shares his views about areas in which his country and the regional grouping can cooperate toward building a sustainable future of prosperity and peace.

The partnership between Brazil and ASEAN exemplifies how a future of peace, stability and sustainable growth can be built. With complementary and dynamic economies and a shared vision of a fair and inclusive international order, we demonstrate how dialogue and cooperation within the Global South can bridge distances and generate mutual benefits.

Over 25 years, trade between Brazil and ASEAN has increased more than 16 times. In 2000, our trade flow was US$2.3 billion. In 2024, it reached $37.2 billion. We have much to offer and much to gain in the region, and our trade ties can grow even stronger.

To further strengthen these ties, I will attend the ASEAN Summit on Sunday in Malaysia. It will be the first time a Brazilian president participates in the event.

Our business relationship is just one part of a much broader partnership. The adoption, in 2023, of the Practical Cooperation Areas (2024-2028) demonstrates the breadth of our shared agenda. Together, we offer ways to address climate change, provide food security and promote energy transition and digital transformation.

In the field of energy, in addition to having one of the world's cleanest energy mixes, Brazil has a history of five decades of the development and use of ethanol as fuel. We have successfully tested public policy models and can share our technical, technological and financial expertise in the sector.

Brazil is also a key strategic partner in ensuring food security for ASEAN’s 672 million people. As one of the largest global exporters of animal protein and grains, Brazil is perfectly positioned to meet the growth of the bloc's imports.

Additionally, Brazil offers ASEAN decades of experience in public policies and technical expertise to support local food production. Brazilian programs linking family farming with markets and public institutions provide adaptable models, such as our National School Meals Program.