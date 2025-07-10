TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police push for major budget hike rings alarm bells

Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) has raised concerns over the police’s plan to channel most of its proposed budget increase into capital expenditure, an area highly prone to corruption due to its reliance on procurement of goods and services.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 10, 2025

Police robots perform during the National Police's 79th anniversary at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. Police robots perform during the National Police's 79th anniversary at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he National Police’s request for a substantial budget hike next year has reignited controversy, with critics questioning the urgency amid growing concerns over potential misappropriation and misplaced priorities.

House of Representatives Commission III, which oversees law enforcement, approved the proposed increase earlier this week, during a meeting with the National Police chief’s assistant for planning and budgeting Comr. Gen. Wahyu Hadiningrat. 

Wahyu proposed increasing the police’s 2026 fiscal allocation to Rp 173.4 trillion (US$10.7 billion), marking a Rp 63.7 trillion jump, or nearly 60 percent above the Finance Ministry’s earlier ceiling of Rp 109.6 trillion.

Most of the additional funds, at around Rp 45 trillion, are earmarked for capital spending, including the planned purchase of electric vehicles, patrol boats, equipment for narcotics and cybercrime investigations and the construction of new police stations and official housing.

The proposed budget marks a sharp increase from this year’s initial Rp 126 trillion allocation, set last December during President Prabowo Subianto’s austerity push, which has since risen to Rp 142 trillion, making the police the second-best funded state body.

Read also: Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

Misplaced priorities

