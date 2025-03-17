PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial

he spat between Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his former party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) heated up once again, with the two trading barbs over a corruption case implicating party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jokowi challenged the PDI-P to prove its claim that the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) naming of Hasto – an outspoken critic of the former president – as a graft suspect was politically motivated and that he had a hand in kick-starting the investigation in the first place.
Jokowi was responding to a statement by PDI-P executive Deddy Yevri Sitorus on Wednesday that the former president sent an unnamed individual to the PDI-P’s office on Dec. 14 to pressure the party into refraining from firing Jokowi and instead expelling Hasto, or risk criminal investigations being opened into nine other members.
“There is no such thing as [what Deddy claimed]. What’s the logic of me sending a representative? What would I gain from it?” Jokowi said, adding that Deddy should have revealed the identity of the representative to make his accusation clearer.
“I have been silent. Even when I am slandered, I keep quiet. Even when I am criticized, I keep quiet. Even when I am badmouthed, I keep quiet. But there’s a limit,” he said.
Read also: PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment
Deddy, in turn, reportedly has responded to Jokowi’s remarks by saying that Jokowi has a habit of hiding the truth with contradictions.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.