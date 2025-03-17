TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 17, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) shows a statement to journalists on Friday, ahead of the indictment hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Aditya Irawan)

T

he spat between Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his former party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) heated up once again, with the two trading barbs over a corruption case implicating party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jokowi challenged the PDI-P to prove its claim that the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) naming of Hasto – an outspoken critic of the former president – as a graft suspect was politically motivated and that he had a hand in kick-starting the investigation in the first place.

Jokowi was responding to a statement by PDI-P executive Deddy Yevri Sitorus on Wednesday that the former president sent an unnamed individual to the PDI-P’s office on Dec. 14 to pressure the party into refraining from firing Jokowi and instead expelling Hasto, or risk criminal investigations being opened into nine other members.

“There is no such thing as [what Deddy claimed]. What’s the logic of me sending a representative? What would I gain from it?” Jokowi said, adding that Deddy should have revealed the identity of the representative to make his accusation clearer.

“I have been silent. Even when I am slandered, I keep quiet. Even when I am criticized, I keep quiet. Even when I am badmouthed, I keep quiet. But there’s a limit,” he said.

Read also: PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Deddy, in turn, reportedly has responded to Jokowi’s remarks by saying that Jokowi has a habit of hiding the truth with contradictions.

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models
Long live Indonesia Raya

Long live Indonesia Raya

Related Articles

PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment

PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Pertamina’s governance crisis and the lingering ghost of corruption

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

Related Article

PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment

PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Pertamina’s governance crisis and the lingering ghost of corruption

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models

Indonesia issues permits for five Apple iPhone 16 models
Long live Indonesia Raya

Long live Indonesia Raya

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian migrant workers board a bus on March 15, 2023, in Padang, West Sumatra. Some 100 women migrant workers from the province and neighboring Jambi, Riau and South Sumatra departed for Malaysia.
Society

Indonesia to lift ban on sending workers to Saudi, expecting 600,000 jobs
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) shows a statement to journalists on Friday, ahead of the indictment hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial
Members of the Army’s Special Forces (Kopassus) parade in formation during an exercise at a naval base in Cilegon, West Java, on Oct. 3, 2015, in preparation for the 70th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI).
Politics

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Highlight
Indonesia's elite military unit Kopasus parade in formation during an exercise at a naval base in Cilegon, West Java province on October 3, 2015 in preparation for the 70th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Armed Forces on October 5 to be led by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Politics

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill
Art of production: An artisan draws a special Lebak batik motif on Nov. 8, 2023 at the Chanting Pradana gallery in Lebak regency, Banten. The Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Ministry will accelerate disbursement of soft loans to help SMEs withstand the global economic slowdown.
Editorial

Costly cooperatives gamble
A screenshot from March 15, 2025, shows a clone website posing as 'The Jakarta Post' with a fake news article linked to an ad found on Meta's Facebook platform.
Companies

Fake news ads with alleged cybercrime rampant on Meta platforms

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Emerging economies must get rich before they get old
Economy

Oil prices jump; optimism over China's consumption stimulus boosts Asia shares
Academia

Celebrating Ireland-Indonesia bonds on St. Patrick’s Day
Economy

Bessent says there are 'no guarantees' there will not be a US recession
Asia & Pacific

US official sought to end aid for Rohingya refugees
Americas

Trump administration begins mass layoffs at Voice of America
Academia

The crucial question in the age of AI: Are you human?
Academia

The planned gold royalty hike could discourage investment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P, Jokowi spat heats up again amid Hasto’s trial

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.