New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

Awaiting new leadership: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioner candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with House of Representatives Commission III in Jakarta on Nov. 18. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Awaiting new leadership: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioner candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with House of Representatives Commission III in Jakarta on Nov. 18. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T he newly chosen leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the next five years have not inspired public confidence in the institution or its efforts to restore its independence in fighting graft.

The KPK was established in 2003 in response to low public trust in the police and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO). But the new lineup of leaders includes figures from both institutions, leading critics to express doubt over whether they would be able to maintain their independence, particularly after former KPK chairman Firli Bahuri, who came from the police force, was named a graft suspect during his tenure at the KPK.

Members of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement selected on Thursday five of the 10 candidates they interviewed earlier this week.

The five new KPK commissioners are three-star police general Comr. Gen. Setyo Budiyanto; incumbent commissioner Johanis Tanak, who did not avoid controversy during his previous tenure; AGO prosecutor Fitroh Rohcahyanto, who at one time held a concurrent position at the KPK; judge Ibnu Basuki Widodo; and former Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) deputy chairman Agus Joko Pramono.

Setyo was selected by a majority of House Commission III as the KPK chairman, while the four others will serve as his deputies. They are scheduled to be inaugurated in late December.

Setyo said he would try to restore public confidence in the KPK, adding that the election had been conducted in a transparent manner.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“I will carry out my duty to the best of my ability,” he told state-owned radio station RRI.