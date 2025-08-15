TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance

In the name of law, political opponents are criminalized, pressured into submission and absorbed back into the political fold once neutralized.

Winda Safitri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 15, 2025 Published on Aug. 12, 2025

Bogor city Police chief Sr. Comr. Bismo Teguh Prakoso (thrid right) holds seized evidence from the arrest of online gambling website developers during a press briefing at the Bogor city Police headquarters in West Java on Nov. 8, 2024. Bogor city Police chief Sr. Comr. Bismo Teguh Prakoso (thrid right) holds seized evidence from the arrest of online gambling website developers during a press briefing at the Bogor city Police headquarters in West Java on Nov. 8, 2024. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

T

he government and the House of Representatives are currently deliberating a revised Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) with strong signals that it must be finalized this year to align with the implementation of the new Criminal Code (KUHP) next year. Even during this recess or what might seem like a void time, the public must stay alert and reflect on what is at stake.

The country’s rule-of-law track record hardly inspires confidence. After two terms under president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the 2024 Rule of Law Index places the country at 0.53, barely any progress from 0.52 in 2014. Digging deeper, the picture looks even bleaker as criminal justice stands at just 0.39, as Indonesia ranks 12th out of 15 countries in East Asia and the Pacific.

So, any revision of KUHAP, even if just one piece of our legal architecture, should be designed to reinforce the credibility of Indonesia’s criminal justice system.

Peter Rijpkema’s framework in The Rule of Law Beyond Thick and Thin shows that the rule of law operates on two intertwined levels: As a principle of law and as a principle of governance.

As a legal principle, it defines the minimum conditions for a system to qualify as law so that laws must be general, prospective, stable and clear enough to guide behavior. As a governance principle, it requires that power be exercised through rules that treat individuals as responsible agents, as capable of planning their lives. The rule of law, then, is not exhausted by its minimal conditions of legality but necessarily aspires toward a system that safeguards dignity, predictability and human rights.

This vision, however, stands in stark contrast to the way power is exercised in Indonesia today. The ideal of a rule-based state is steadily hollowed out by legal opportunism. Ambiguities in the law are left unresolved and used selectively.

Two patterns dominate this misuse, and in both cases the system keeps its legal face while losing its moral ground. First, the law is used to discipline dissent and domesticate resistance. Political opponents are criminalized, pressured into submission and absorbed back into the political fold once neutralized. Second, civil society, the last standing counterweight to power, is increasingly targeted through legal harassment.

Bogor city Police chief Sr. Comr. Bismo Teguh Prakoso (thrid right) holds seized evidence from the arrest of online gambling website developers during a press briefing at the Bogor city Police headquarters in West Java on Nov. 8, 2024.
Academia

Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance
Protesters throw water bottles and stones on Aug. 13 at the official residence of Pati Regent Sudewo during a protest.
Academia

The property tax hassle that put Pati's regent in trouble
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle on Aug. 10 during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of the Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at the Suparlan Airfield in Bandung, West Java.
Academia

How Prabowo’s Indonesia can avoid a regional security dilemma

Highlight
Members of grassroot groups stage protest on Aug. 13, 2025 outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. Protestors call for Sudewo's immediate resignation amid a wave of controversy sparked by his widely criticized policies.
Politics

Indonesia’s nationalism project ‘unfinished’
Understanding Indonesia: Ilham Aidit (right), son of Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) leader D.N. Aidit, speaks during a discussion hosted by The Jakarta Post at the Post’s building in Jakarta on Aug. 6, 2025. The event, held to mark Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day, was also attended by (counterclockwise) historian Asvi Marwan Adam, the Post CEO Judistira Wanandi, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cofounder Jusuf Wanandi (on screen), former Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Kiki Syahnakri, human rights activist Marzuki Darusman, former Air Force Chief of Staff Air Chief Marshal (Ret.) Chappy Hakim and the Post chief editor M. Taufiqurrahman. JP/Okky Ardya
Politics

Rewriting the past, reviving authoritarianism?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Regulations

Consumer groups urge BI not to invade privacy with Payment ID

