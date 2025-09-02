TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates
Students and activists call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security
Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates
Students and activists call off protests on Monday, citing heightened security
Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots

The Jakarta Police have arrested rights group Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen on allegations of inciting riots among underage children during the weeklong protests sparked by lavish perks for lawmakers that escalated into a broader outcry against police brutality after the vehicular killing of a bystander.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 2, 2025 Published on Sep. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-09-02T17:24:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
University students gather outside the House of Representatives building on Sept. 1 during a protest against lawmakers’ housing allowances and police brutality in Jakarta. University students gather outside the House of Representatives building on Sept. 1 during a protest against lawmakers’ housing allowances and police brutality in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he Jakarta Police have arrested rights group Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen on allegations of inciting riots among underage children during the weeklong protests sparked by lavish perks for lawmakers that escalated into a broader outcry against police brutality after the police killed a bystander.

“DMR allegedly made provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions involving children under the age of 18,” Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi told a press conference on Tuesday, referring to the initials of Delpedro.

Ade said the alleged rioting took place around the House of Representatives building in South Jakarta, around the nearby Gelora district in Central Jakarta and in some other areas across the capital.

Delpedro was arrested on Monday.

The group said on Instagram that the arrest was unlawful, describing it as an attempt to criminalize human rights activists. The group called for his release.

Protests began a week ago in Jakarta against lawmakers’ lavish housing allowance and their perceived arrogance, and escalated into wider demonstrations, rioting and looting in many other cities after a police tactical vehicle ran over and killed a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver on Thursday night.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

President Prabowo Subianto subsequently ordered the military and police to take stern action against “rioters and looters” on Sunday, prompting increased patrols in critical areas of the capital.

Popular

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat

Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Related Articles

China urges Indonesia to protect Chinese nationals

Officials’ homes, DPRD offices damaged during protests

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest

Prabowo cancels China trip as protests continue

Killing of Go-Jek driver sparks unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency

Related Article

China urges Indonesia to protect Chinese nationals

Officials’ homes, DPRD offices damaged during protests

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest

Prabowo cancels China trip as protests continue

Killing of Go-Jek driver sparks unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency

Popular

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest

Five things to know about Indonesia's deadly unrest
Not a ‘98 repeat

Not a ‘98 repeat
Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

Angry mobs ransack, loot officials' homes as unrest escalates

More in Indonesia

 View more
University students gather outside the House of Representatives building on Sept. 1 during a protest against lawmakers’ housing allowances and police brutality in Jakarta.
Politics

Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council, in Bandung, West Java on September 1, 2025.
Archipelago

Police use tear gas near campuses, harming students in Bandung
Head-to-head: Students brave security cordons during a rally near the House of Representatives in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

20 people missing after Indonesia protests

Highlight
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest demanding police reform and the dissolution of the West Java Regional Council, in Bandung, West Java on September 1, 2025.
Archipelago

Police use tear gas near campuses, harming students in Bandung
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nationa address onstage during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

Devaluing state honors
University students gather outside the House of Representatives building during a protest against lawmakers’ housing allowances in Jakarta on September 1, 2025.
Politics

Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots

The Latest

 View more
Books

From novelist to influencer: the many sides to Albert Camus
Politics

Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots
Asia & Pacific

Cooling La Nina may return in coming months: UN
Middle East and Africa

Belgium to recognize Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Europe

UK, Japan, South Korea endure hottest summer on record
Economy

Firms cut insurance spending by 30 percent as economy slows
Asia & Pacific

North Korea's Kim Jong Un heads to Beijing by train to attend parade
Asia & Pacific

Putin tells Xi China-Russia ties are at 'unprecedented level'
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.