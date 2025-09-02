Police arrest rights activist allegedly inciting riots

University students gather outside the House of Representatives building on Sept. 1 during a protest against lawmakers’ housing allowances and police brutality in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

The Jakarta Police have arrested rights group Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen on allegations of inciting riots among underage children during the weeklong protests sparked by lavish perks for lawmakers that escalated into a broader outcry against police brutality after the vehicular killing of a bystander.

“DMR allegedly made provocative incitement to commit anarchic actions involving children under the age of 18,” Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi told a press conference on Tuesday, referring to the initials of Delpedro.

Ade said the alleged rioting took place around the House of Representatives building in South Jakarta, around the nearby Gelora district in Central Jakarta and in some other areas across the capital.

Delpedro was arrested on Monday.

The group said on Instagram that the arrest was unlawful, describing it as an attempt to criminalize human rights activists. The group called for his release.

Protests began a week ago in Jakarta against lawmakers’ lavish housing allowance and their perceived arrogance, and escalated into wider demonstrations, rioting and looting in many other cities after a police tactical vehicle ran over and killed a motorcycle taxi (ojol) driver on Thursday night.

President Prabowo Subianto subsequently ordered the military and police to take stern action against “rioters and looters” on Sunday, prompting increased patrols in critical areas of the capital.