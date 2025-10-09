TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Police reform must mandate a change of guard

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025

Police officers stand in formation during a roll call at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta on May 9, 2025, ahead of a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls in the city. Police officers stand in formation during a roll call at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta on May 9, 2025, ahead of a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls in the city. (Antara/Fauzan)

ublic demand for police reform necessitates the replacement of National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who bears ultimate responsibility for the recent wave of bloody demonstrations. Otherwise, it would be yet another example of institutional failure, with the police under Listyo’s leadership remaining entangled in serious abuses of power, a lack of accountability and persistent public distrust.

Listyo previously served as the head of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and was inaugurated by then-president Joko ‘’Jokowi’’ Widodo as the National Police chief on Jan. 27, 2021, becoming the longest-serving police chief in years.

During his tenure, the police force under Listyo has faced several high-profile cases that caused widespread public anger. These controversies included the recent wave of demonstrations, the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java, on Oct. 1, 2022, and an online gambling scandal allegedly backed by police officers. The latter also involved police general, Ferdy Sambo, who last served as head of the Professional and Security Division (Propam), notorious for his role in the murder of his aide-de-camp, Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

Despite these serious controversies, Listyo’s position has remained politically secure. He is viewed as instrumental in safeguarding the political status quo during last year’s presidential election. His lengthy tenure reflects Jokowi’s strategy to ensure the National Police remain under his influence even after leaving office in 2024, despite President Prabowo Subianto’s prerogative to replace Listyo at any time.

However, any decision by President Prabowo to remove Listyo would be perceived by the public as a move to distance himself from Jokowi’s camp, which played a significant role in securing his electoral victory. Prabowo would prefer to avoid such a step in the interest of maintaining political stability, even though Jokowi holds no direct control over a political party.

Deputy State Secretary Bambang Eko Suhariyanto emphasized the central role of the Police Reform Committee, a body the President was expected to announce soon after returning from his recent overseas trip, but which has yet to materialize despite his return.

This ad-hoc committee will consist of seven to nine members, one of whom is expected to be former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD. Although it has not yet been formally established, Bambang noted that coordination between the committee and the National Police’s internal reform team is already underway.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

