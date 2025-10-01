TheJakartaPost

Lawmakers to hear suggested law revisions from police reform teams

Lawmakers have been planning to include any future recommendations from two separate teams in charge of reforming the police into the proposed revision to the police law, amid public pressure for sweeping police reform.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 1, 2025

Protesters carry flags of the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) movement on Sept. 1, 2025, during a student-led demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta. Protesters carry flags of the Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) movement on Sept. 1, 2025, during a student-led demonstration demanding police reform in Yogyakarta. (AFP/Devi Rahman)

L

awmakers plan to incorporate any recommendations from two separate teams in charge of police reform in the proposed revision to the 2002 National Police Law, according to a House of Representatives leader, amid public pressure to reform the institution.

House Deputy Speaker Saan Mustopa, who hails from the pro-government NasDem Party, said any input from the two teams could be valuable in discussing the proposed changes to the law.

“They could offer suggestions for [lawmakers to consider] during discussions of the planned revision,” he told reporters on Sept. 24 following a House plenary session, as quoted by Kompas.id.

The plenary session also included the planned law revision in the updated National Legislation Program (Prolegnas), as part of the House’s efforts to start the process during the remaining sessions for this year.

The law revision is to be drafted and discussed by House Commission III overseeing law enforcement, which is currently revising the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) to produce a final version by the year-end.

Calls for police reform grew in the wake of widespread protests and violence last month following the death of ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan, who was killed on Aug. 28 when he was run over by a police armored vehicle securing a protest.

Responding to the pressure, the National Police formed an internal team to spearhead efforts.

