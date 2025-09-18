TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025

(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attend their inauguration ceremony on Wednesday at the State Palace in Jakarta. (From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attend their inauguration ceremony on Wednesday at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has announced another cabinet shake-up, placing more allies into his 11-month administration, in a bid to consolidate his power amid growing public distrust of his government in the wake of deadly protests and unrest.

In a swearing-in ceremony at the State Palace on Wednesday, the President named retired three-star Army general Djamari Chaniago, a politician of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, the new coordinating politics and security minister, ending a week of speculations over who would fill the most senior post in the security portfolio.

The appointment followed Prabowo’s decision last week to remove Budi Gunawan over his alleged failure to control the riots and violence that erupted in multiple cities in late August, which followed the wave of protests fueled by dissatisfaction of the government’s handling of the economy.

Budi is also associated with Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the sole de facto opposition party outside Prabowo’s coalition.

In total, two ministers and a Palace official either changed jobs or were appointed to second jobs, eight new names entered the government and three others were cut in the cabinet reshuffle on Monday, the second in about a week.

Among those removed was Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi, known to be an ally of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. The office was also rebranded as the Government Communications Office (GCO) and had its role expanded to handle public messaging across ministries and regional administrations.

Despite holding the key position in Prabowo’s communications team, Hasan is seen as having limited access to Prabowo, being rarely involved in cabinet meetings and remaining outside the President’s inner circle, a gap that analysts link to the office’s public communication missteps and recent lack of involvement in responding to crisis.

Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ on Nov. 28, 2024, during a protest in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Archipelago

Police pledge transparency in investigation of student's death during protest
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Aug. 29 against the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimbob), after the death of a motorbike taxi driver the previous night, in front of the governor's residence in Surabaya.
Politics

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon
Activists of Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform hold posters on Wednesday during a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta. They urged court justices to rule in their favor in a judicial review case against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision.
Politics

No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

Economy

Apical reaffirms commitment to economic growth, ecosystem conservation with SLV program
Academia

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning
Tech

Ojol drivers say 20% fee cut OK if it pays them back: Survey
Academia

Beyond compliance: Toward a culture of integrity
Academia

Weighing the urgency of Indonesia’s extradition pact with Russia
Archipelago

Police pledge transparency in investigation of student's death during protest
Politics

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon
Academia

Affan’s tragedy reveals that millions of young Indonesians remain expendable
