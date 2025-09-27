New sports minister Erick keeps his job as PSSI chair

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ew Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir will retain his position as Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chair after world soccer governing body FIFA raised no objection to him holding a dual role.
President Prabowo Subianto last Wednesday reassigned Erick from his previous role as state-owned enterprises (SOEs) minister to fill the top position at the sports ministry left vacant after Dito Ariotedjo was removed a week before.
A well-known figure in sports management, Erick has chaired PSSI since 2023, following a snap election triggered by the deadly stampede in Kanjuruhan Stadium.
Erick broke the news on Tuesday, saying that FIFA had no objection to him being appointed as sports minister, which holds oversight authority over sports federations, including PSSI.
“I asked FIFA about my [new] status, and they replied that, according to the statutes, I am not at fault, considering my track record in soccer complies with the regulations,” he said in a televised press briefing on Tuesday, adding he would serve as chair until his term ends in 2027.
“It’s not that I’m not stubbornly holding onto power,” he said. “[...] I’m just trying to complete my tasks.”
Read also: Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.