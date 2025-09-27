TheJakartaPost

New sports minister Erick keeps his job as PSSI chair

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, September 27, 2025

Soccer restructuring: Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chairman Erick Thohir speaks during the federation’s congress on June 4, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta. A key outcome of the meeting was an agreement to strengthen coordination between the government, PSSI and regional associations. Soccer restructuring: Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chairman Erick Thohir speaks during the federation’s congress on June 4, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta. A key outcome of the meeting was an agreement to strengthen coordination between the government, PSSI and regional associations. (JP/Nur Janti)

ew Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir will retain his position as Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chair after world soccer governing body FIFA raised no objection to him holding a dual role.

President Prabowo Subianto last Wednesday reassigned Erick from his previous role as state-owned enterprises (SOEs) minister to fill the top position at the sports ministry left vacant after Dito Ariotedjo was removed a week before.

A well-known figure in sports management, Erick has chaired PSSI since 2023, following a snap election triggered by the deadly stampede in Kanjuruhan Stadium.

Erick broke the news on Tuesday, saying that FIFA had no objection to him being appointed as sports minister, which holds oversight authority over sports federations, including PSSI.

“I asked FIFA about my [new] status, and they replied that, according to the statutes, I am not at fault, considering my track record in soccer complies with the regulations,” he said in a televised press briefing on Tuesday, adding he would serve as chair until his term ends in 2027.

“It’s not that I’m not stubbornly holding onto power,” he said. “[...] I’m just trying to complete my tasks.”

Read also: Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks

