Jakarta Post
From local wisdom to regional partnership: Indonesia’s cultural diplomacy in the Pacific

Fadli Zon, Culture Minister
Jakarta
Tue, November 25, 2025 Published on Nov. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-11-25T10:01:19+07:00

(Image courtesy of the Culture Ministry)

I

ndonesia’s remarkable cultural diversity, spanning thousands of islands, hundreds of ethnic groups and countless living traditions, has long made the archipelago one of the world’s great meeting points of civilizations.

Throughout history, the Indonesian archipelago has stood as a vibrant melting pot, where Austronesian, Asian, Melanesian and others have interacted, exchanged and intertwined, giving rise to continuous processes of cultural acculturation and assimilation that shape the rich diversity of the country today.

As one of the world’s oldest civilizations on earth, Indonesia has been the site of nearly 60 percent of the world’s Homo erectus fossil finds.

135 years ago, Eugène Dubois discovered the Pithecanthropus erectus on the banks of the Bengawan Solo River. Some prehistoric cave paintings are also found in Leang Karampuang Cave of Maros, South Sulawesi; Lida Ajer Cave in Western Sumatra, where fossils show Homo sapiens living in dense tropical rainforest more than 60,000 years ago; Harimau Cave in South Sumatra, where we see a cultural sequence from around 22,000 years ago into the early Metal Age; the prehistoric rock art in the caves of the Sangkulirang-Mangkalihat karst in East Kalimantan; and in Southeast Sulawesi, within the Liang Kabori karst of Muna, where cave art depicts boats, coordinated hunting from vessels and seafaring life.

So let us reflect, if there is the well-known “Out of Africa” theory, an opportunity to revisit the theory, suggesting that the Indonesian archipelago was not a passive witness to human history, but an active cradle of maritime civilization.

Some archaeological findings also suggest that early Homo sapiens travelled through the northern corridors of Wallacea before reaching the ancient continent of Sahul. This challenges earlier assumptions that the southern route, through Java and Timor, was the primary pathway. Instead, evidence from northern Wallacea points to a dynamic, complex history of navigation and settlement that places eastern Indonesia at the heart of one of humanity’s oldest voyages. Some researchers have also uncovered new evidence showing that Homo sapiens migrated from Eurasia into the Pacific more than 55,000 to 50,000 years ago.

This perspective aligns powerfully with what we see in the cultural landscape today in the provinces, which witnessed the voyages, including those in East Nusa Tenggara, to Maluku and Papua.

A geographic frontier, the world’s richest reservoirs of linguistic diversity, maritime knowledge, artistic traditions, ritual practices and ecological wisdom. This spirit lives vibrantly across many communities, reflected in the people’s warmth, artistry and profound connection to the land and sea. This living heritage is found in places such as East Nusa Tenggara with its renowned weaving traditions and coastal rituals; in Maluku and North Maluku with their seafaring customs and socio-ecological governance; and in Papua, where ancestral forests, carvings and communal houses continue to embody time-honoured wisdom.

Indeed, it is within this shared cultural space that Indonesia finds both kinship and leadership with the Pacific Island countries. As the one of the largest Melanesian population in the world, Indonesia takes pride in nurturing the bonds of cultural and ecological solidarity across the Pacific and embodies this living connection, where heritage is not confined to museums or monuments, but thrives in the songs, dances, rituals and craftsmanship of everyday life.

Drawing upon deep respect for the shared values long upheld across Pacific and Indonesian communities, Indonesia proudly hosted the Indonesia–Pacific Cultural Synergy for the first time in Kupang, a platform to boost partnership, cooperation and solidarity between Indonesia and Pacific countries, underscoring cultural ties as the collective strength. This three-day event involves various cultural exchanges through Ministerial dialogue attended by representatives from 11 Pacific countries, with the honorable attendance of four ministers from Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

This gathering reminds us that culture is a powerful tool that becomes a bridge, connecting nations, nurturing understanding and guiding us toward a future of harmony and resilience. Through initiatives on the Cultural Residency Program involving 62 cultural practitioners from ten Pacific countries and seven Indonesian provinces, Indonesia continues to lead regional efforts to transform cultural collaboration into a platform for sustainability and shared learning across the Pacific. The residencies provide opportunities for artists and cultural practitioners across nations in the Pacific to exchange knowledge and strengthen cultural bonds.

Such initiatives represent more than cultural celebration, they embody Indonesia’s belief that culture is a force for resilience, a unifying response to common challenges including climate change, sea-level rise and threats to livelihoods across the Pacific. In this sense, the story of Melanesia, both ancient and living, reminds us that our past is not behind us, but within us. It is a wellspring of knowledge, kinship and creativity that continues to guide our collective journey toward a sustainable future.

As we renew the cultural ties between Pacific countries and its peoples, Indonesia stands committed to advancing a regional partnership rooted in culture, resilience and respect for nature. Indonesia’s engagement with the Pacific reflects a shared cultural heritage and a collective commitment to the future.

By strengthening cultural collaboration, deepening people-to-people connections and promoting mutual understanding, Indonesia and the Pacific nations are building a foundation for long-term partnership. These renewed cultural ties demonstrate that our shared history is not merely a record of the past, but a guiding force for resilience, sustainability and regional harmony.

As we continue to expand cooperation rooted in culture, nature and community, both Indonesia and the Pacific reaffirm their dedication to shaping a future that is interconnected, inclusive and sustainable.

The ideas expressed here do not represent The Jakarta Post's views and policies.

(Image courtesy of the Culture Ministry)
