New mosque in Nusantara to replace Istiqlal as state mosque

Central Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque is pictured in haze on June 21, 2024. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Central Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque is pictured in haze on June 21, 2024. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Hariqo Wibawa Satria of the Presidential Communications Office said a new mosque in Nusantara, once completed, would take the place of Istiqlal in hosting religious events at the state level.

A presidential spokesperson said on Monday that the status of state mosque held by Central Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque would soon be transferred to a new place of worship being built in Nusantara, East Kalimantan.

Hariqo Wibawa Satria of the Presidential Communications Office said a new mosque in Nusantara, once completed, would take the place of Istiqlal in hosting religious events at the state level.

"Currently, the state mosque is Istiqlal, but as the capital is moving to Nusantara, the new mosque at the new capital will become the state mosque," Hariqo said, as quoted by Antara.

Construction work is ongoing on the 60,173-square meter mosque in Nusantara.

The new place of worship is expected to be able to accommodate 60,000 worshippers. The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority also expects to build a cathedral, a church and other places of worship for the country's six recognized faiths.

In January, then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo broke ground on a number of infrastructure projects at the planned new capital Nusantara, including the construction of a Rp 940 billion (US$62 million) state mosque.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The IKN Authority said the mosque could be completed in a little over a year.