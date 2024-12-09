TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
New mosque in Nusantara to replace Istiqlal as state mosque

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 9, 2024

Central Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque is pictured in haze on June 21, 2024. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

A

presidential spokesperson said on Monday that the status of state mosque held by Central Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque would soon be transferred to a new place of worship being built in Nusantara, East Kalimantan.

Hariqo Wibawa Satria of the Presidential Communications Office said a new mosque in Nusantara, once completed, would take the place of Istiqlal in hosting religious events at the state level.

"Currently, the state mosque is Istiqlal, but as the capital is moving to Nusantara, the new mosque at the new capital will become the state mosque," Hariqo said, as quoted by Antara.

Construction work is ongoing on the 60,173-square meter mosque in Nusantara.

The new place of worship is expected to be able to accommodate 60,000 worshippers. The Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority also expects to build a cathedral, a church and other places of worship for the country's six recognized faiths.

In January, then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo broke ground on a number of infrastructure projects at the planned new capital Nusantara, including the construction of a Rp 940 billion (US$62 million) state mosque. 

The IKN Authority said the mosque could be completed in a little over a year.

Central Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque is pictured in haze on June 21, 2024.
West Sumatra Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Dwi Sulistyawan (center), general crimes director Sr. Comr Andri Kurniawan (left) and internal affairs division chief Sr. Comr. Hidayat (right) show evidence from the shooting of South Solok Police chief detective Adj. Comr. Ryanto Ulil Anshari, on Nov. 23, 2024, during a press briefing at the police headquarters in Padang. The police named South Solok Police operations chief Adj. Comr. Dadang Iskandar a suspect in the case.
YLBHI asks House to evaluate police firearm use
Former vice president Jusuf Kalla.
Kalla reelected as Red Cross chairman

A stock illustration of prescribed injected ketamine.
BPOM urges ministry to list ketamine as psychotropic
Number game: An official explains to a taxpayer the use of the citizenship identity number as their taxpayer identification number at Palangka Raya tax office in the Central Kalimantan capital city on March 3, 2024.
Focus on revenue reform
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo arrive for the party's national meeting in East Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023.
Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

