Prabowo requests for a meeting with Trump over tariffs

Stateside: President Prabowo Subianto (front) accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo arrives on Nov. 10, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the United States. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Foreign Minister Sugiono claims that the meeting request had been sent to the White House before United States President Donald Trump announced the so-called “reciprocal” trade tariff policy.

T he Indonesian government has submitted a formal request for a meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and United States President Donald Trump, as Jakarta seeks to step up the negotiations over the latter’s new trade tariff policies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presidential visit in Ankara on Friday, Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed that the government had sent an official letter to White House seeking to schedule a meeting between the two leaders.

He noted that the request was made well before Trump announced its so-called “reciprocal” tariff policy.

“We submitted a request for a meeting with President Trump long before the policy was announced. Of course, this relates to the broader bilateral relationship between the two countries,” Sugiono said.

Given the latest development of global dynamics, the minister added that both leaders would likely discuss the tariffs, should the meeting take place.

“It depends on when we receive confirmation,” Sugiono added.

