Fri, December 13, 2024 / 11:00 am

China's growing influence in Central Asia marks a strategic pivot in its bid to challenge a global order still largely led by the US. Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Beijing is positioning itself as a dominant player in a region long under Russia’s sway. With Moscow’s focus diverted by its war in Ukraine, China is leveraging the moment to deepen ties with Central Asian republics. This strategic expansion serves a dual purpose: securing its borders and bolstering its ambitions for global leadership. But with shifting alliances and overlapping interests, how will China balance its aspirations in Central Asia with its delicate relationship with Russia? What risks and rewards come with this regional push? And could success in Central Asia tip the scales in China's global rivalry with the United States? Dr. Geoff Raby, former Australian Ambassador to Beijing and author of new book Great Game On: The Contest for Central Asia and Global Supremacy, joins host Ali Moore to explore these critical questions. An Asia Institute podcast. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.