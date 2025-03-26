TheJakartaPost

Can ethnic minority languages co-exist with Mandarin in China

Wed, March 26, 2025   /   11:00 am

The Jakarta Post Digital


Can ethnic minority languages co-exist with Mandarin in China

While Mandarin has long been China's official language, recent policies have accelerated its dominance — often at the expense of minority languages. Despite constitutional protections, a 2020 legislative shift has cast a shadow over the future of minority language education, raising concerns among ethnic minority groups like the Zhuang in southern China and communities in Tibet. Why is China doubling down on Mandarin’s dominance despite its already firm hold? What impact do these language policies have on ethnic minority communities? And what steps are needed to preserve China’s rich linguistic diversity? Researchers of linguistic diversity Dr Lajiadou from Asia Institute and Dr Alexandra Grey from University of Technology Sydney join host Sami Shah to examine the impact of China’s language policies on the future of ethnic minority languages and the communities that speak them. A podcast from Asia Institute of the University of Melbourne. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.

