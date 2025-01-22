TheJakartaPost

The risks and rewards of engaging with Afghanistan's Taliban government

Wed, January 22, 2025   /   11:00 am

The risks and rewards of engaging with Afghanistan's Taliban government

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has been busy appointing ambassadors, courting foreign investment, and participating in global forums, all with the aim of winning international recognition and standing. And it's paid off to a degree: last year China and the UAE both established formal diplomatic ties with the Taliban government, putting stability and economic opportunity ahead of ideological concerns like human rights that have inhibited similar moves by Western nations. Meanwhile, the Afghan people continue to face a complex reality of systemic repression, particularly against women, as well as ongoing economic and security challenges. So can engagement compel the Taliban to genuinely improve their human rights record and counter-terrorism efforts? What are the consequences of isolation versus engagement for the Afghan people, and for the international community? And how might the new Trump administration reshape US-Afghanistan relations? Masoom Stanekzai, former chief peace negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and Dr. Niamatullah Ibrahimi, a peacebuilding expert, both from the University of Melbourne, join host Sami Shah to examine the geopolitical and humanitarian dilemmas surrounding the Taliban regime and its global relations. An Asia Institute podcast. Produced and edited by profactual.com. Music by audionautix.com.

