TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal
Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal
Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Air power is about a system, not merely fighter jets

Today's airpower is defined by a foundational defense system that seamlessly integrates multilayered technologies such as land and space-based detection platforms, missiles, UAVs as well as cyber operations in a centralized command system; one that requires a vision far beyond headline-grabbing aircraft acquisitions for short-term political visibility.

Chappy Hakim (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, July 29, 2025 Published on Jul. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-07-28T12:11:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker and Transport (MRTT) operated by the 112th squadron of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (right) prepares to refuel two Indonesian Air Force F-16 fighter jets (left) on May 16, 2025, the third day of the 10-day Elang Indopura joint exercise at the Roesmin Noerjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau. An Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker and Transport (MRTT) operated by the 112th squadron of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (right) prepares to refuel two Indonesian Air Force F-16 fighter jets (left) on May 16, 2025, the third day of the 10-day Elang Indopura joint exercise at the Roesmin Noerjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau. (Instagram/@militer.udara)

T

he golden era when fighter jets alone symbolized air superiority has completely faded. That chapter of history is definitively over. In the past, particularly from the Cold War through the 1990s, fighter aircraft like the Grumman F-14 Tomcat were heroic icons, glorified in films such as Top Gun, representing the spearhead of national pride and aerial supremacy.

That paradigm has been fundamentally reshaped, however. The essence of airpower is no longer defined by aggressive-looking jets, but by a fully integrated and multilayered national air defense system (Hanudnas) that must be sophisticated, agile and systemically networked.

The air battle over Kashmir in May between India and Pakistan serves as a compelling illustration. Although advanced aircraft platforms like the Rafale and F-16 were deployed, the decisive outcomes were shaped not by aerial dogfights, but by radar networks, command and control (C2) architecture and information maneuvering capabilities.

Similarly, during the flare-up between Iran and Israel in June, the true game changers were not traditional fighter duels but long-range cruise missiles, drone swarms and satellite-based early warning systems.

Air combat has now transitioned into the domain of cyber operations and algorithmic warfare, where milliseconds and electromagnetic dominance matter far more than sheer speed and thrust.

This is precisely why Indonesia must abandon the outdated metric of airpower as simply the number of fighter jets in its inventory. Pursuing such a populist, procurement-driven approach leads to inefficient defense spending, often driven by narrow political interests tied to five-year election cycles.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In reality, building credible airpower demands farsighted vision, cross-generational planning and institutional continuity that transcends political transitions.

In the modern era, airpower is a complex system. It consists of long-range surveillance radars, real-time C2 centers, passive and active sensors, space-based detection platforms, multirange surface-to-air missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance and strike, as well as other elements. Without this complete ecosystem, even the most advanced fighter jet becomes a blind and vulnerable asset in increasingly contested airspaces.

Moreover, air supremacy now hinges on dominance over the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace. Discussions of hypersonic missiles and anti-satellite weapons are no longer futuristic: They are today’s operational realities.

As the largest archipelagic nation on Earth, Indonesia faces a uniquely complex challenge. The scale of airspace to monitor, secure and defend is immense. Thus, it is no longer sufficient to merely acquire fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

What is truly required is the development of a comprehensive, adaptive and layered integrated air defense system (IADS) that covers point defense, area defense and anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities at strategic locations across the country. Yet none of this is feasible without a grand design, a long-term national defense blueprint that is immune to political whims.

Indonesia must craft a coherent defense white paper and a national airpower road map, developed through interministerial coordination and multiservice collaboration and safeguarded by institutions independent of short-term political cycles. The modernization of Indonesian airpower must move beyond the euphoria of reactive procurement and instead focus on indigenous technological mastery, defense industrialization and the development of skilled and professional human capital.

It is critical to emphasize that no amount of fighter jet acquisitions, regardless of their cost or sophistication, will automatically translate into a credible air defense system. Fighter jets are merely one element within a vastly larger operational matrix. Without seamless integration with radar coverage, missile batteries, sensor networks and centralized command structures, such platforms remain nothing more than window dressing, devoid of real deterrent or combat value.

A resilient air defense architecture cannot be built in fragments. It must rest firmly upon the foundation of the national defense and security system (Sishankamnas) and involve not only the Indonesian Military (TNI) but also key ministries, academic institutions and the domestic defense industry. A truly respected airpower posture will only emerge when it is embedded within a broader, holistic concept of total defense, not through ad hoc, headline-driven acquisition campaigns.

Ultimately, the question is not who owns the most fighter jets, but who can synthesize all defense elements into a coherent system that functions strategically, adapts dynamically and sustains operational superiority across time. Indonesia needs a visionary leadership capable of laying down systemic foundations rather than harvesting short-term popularity.

Without such foresight, we risk remaining spectators in the evolving global theater of air warfare while our own airspace remains alarmingly porous in the face of modern threats.

That said, before venturing further into discussions of multilayered systems or cutting-edge technology, there is one urgent and foundational matter that must be resolved: Indonesia must first and foremost assert full and unequivocal control over its sovereign airspace.

Not a single millimeter of our skies should be under the control or management of foreign entities, as is still the case in parts of our airspace over Riau, Natuna and the Malacca Strait. Without total sovereign control of our own airspace, all talk of strategic planning, sophisticated systems or expensive fighter aircraft will remain a hollow fantasy, an illusion of strength atop a landscape not yet truly independent.

Sovereignty is nonnegotiable. A robust air defense system can only stand firm upon the unshakable foundation of full and undivided national airspace sovereignty.

***

The writer is a former Air Force chief of staff and the founder and chairman of the Indonesia Center for Air Power Studies (ICAPS).

Popular

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal
Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final

Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Related Articles

Hunger must never be 'weapon of war': UN chief

More than 100 NGOs warn 'mass starvation' spreading across Gaza

Iran confirms fresh nuclear talks with European powers: state media

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria, urges peaceful dialogue

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

Related Article

Hunger must never be 'weapon of war': UN chief

More than 100 NGOs warn 'mass starvation' spreading across Gaza

Iran confirms fresh nuclear talks with European powers: state media

Indonesia condemns Israeli strikes in Syria, urges peaceful dialogue

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

Popular

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal
Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final

Indonesian U-23 soccer team braces to face Vietnam again in ASEAN final
Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

More in Opinion

 View more
Students listen to their teacher at a classroom of SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in South Jakarta on April 14.
Academia

From Abu Dhabi to Jakarta: Influential middle powers shaping the world’s dynamics
Shoppers visit the stall of a local perfume brand on March 22, 2025, during a beauty bazaar at a mall in South Jakarta.
Academia

Emotional conviction and the reimagined social contract
A Greenpeace activist displays a banner to reject nickel mining in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, during the Indonesia Minerals Conference & Expo on June 3 in Jakarta.
Academia

Bodies crushed by nickel mines, no climate justice in Kabaena

Highlight
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (left) and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (right) shake hands as Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim puts his arms around them following a press conference after talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in Putrajaya on July 28, 2025. Thailand and Cambodia began discussing a ceasefire in their festering border dispute on July 28, as the deadly skirmish dragged into a fifth day.
Asia and Pacific

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ceasefire after five days of border clash
Workers of the Dumai Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) strive on Tuesday to put out fires that engulf plantations of Tanjung Sari village in East Dumai district, Dumai, Riau on March 19, 2024. Fires which destroyed about 100 hectares of plantations and peatlands in Dumai occurred in four districts—East Dumai, West Dumai, Medang Kampai and Bukit Kapur—and threatened several residential areas. The disaster mitigation authority said because of the long dry season in the regency, it was difficult for firefighting teams to get sufficient water resources to tackle the fires.
Editorial

Sumatra is burning
A cocoa pod is seen on a tree at a farm in the village of Offoumpo, near Agboville, Ivory Coast, on April 7, 2024.
Markets

Cacao farms need rejuvenating as prices remain high

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thai army accuses Cambodia of breaking truce
Academia

From Abu Dhabi to Jakarta: Influential middle powers shaping the world’s dynamics
Archipelago

Benowo waste-to-energy plant blamed for severe air pollution in Surabaya
Markets

Euro under pressure as US-EU trade deal fails to impress
Academia

Emotional conviction and the reimagined social contract
Archipelago

Two media companies in Riau Islands fall victim to fictitious ‘ojol’ orders
Politics

Government reaffirms commitment to Nusantara project amid moratorium calls
Academia

Bodies crushed by nickel mines, no climate justice in Kabaena
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.