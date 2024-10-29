Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

T he number of Indonesian children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has continued to increase, according to a study by Gadjah Mada University (UGM), with the current data showing that 15 percent of children, or 1 in 20 children, have been diagnosed ADHD.

Children with the condition can face more obstacles to learning, as it could affect their ability to concentrate and control bodily movements, while they can also be more impulsive in their behavior.

PT Sasa Inti, in its aim to help parents of children with ADHD, has launched its latest initiative campaign, Sasa Kids ADHDition. Under the new banner, the brand offers an innovative product that combines seasonings, coconut milk and spices that have been measured specifically for to meet the needs of developing children.

“Managing ADHD symptoms can be helped by a balanced and healthy diet, as well as targeted sensory stimulation. Nutritious food can help maintain stable energy and mood, while sensory stimulation [through tools] like fidget toys can be calming and help children focus and channel their excess energy," said psychologist Anastasia Satriyo.

As Anastasia stated, nutritional food is one of the most vital factors for children’s development. Sasa Kids ADHDdition products therefore also come with recipes printed on the packaging, so mothers can easily whip up delicious and healthy meals for their young ones.

“At Sasa, we are committed to supporting consumers, especially Indonesian mothers, so they can serve delicious, healthy food that suits their family’s needs. We understand that savory and umami flavors are very popular, and consumers can make food with spices and seasonings according to their taste,” said Aldina Bahri, Brand Representative of PT Sasa Inti.

The new campaign also involved collaborating with illustrator Martcellia Liunic to design an attractive packaging shaped like an infinity cube, which has a secondary function as a fidget toy. It is hoped this added benefit will serve as a practical solution for mothers as they help their ADHD children’s concentration through appropriate stimulation.

"The Sasa Kids ADHDition initiative is real proof of Sasa's commitment to supporting Indonesian families, especially those with special needs children. This product is expected to have a positive impact by introducing delicious and healthy food while providing the right stimulation for ADHD children," Aldina said.

“With the right support and understanding from their family, children with ADHD can develop their full potential,” Anastasia added.

