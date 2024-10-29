TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

Creative desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 29, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

T

he number of Indonesian children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has continued to increase, according to a study by Gadjah Mada University (UGM), with the current data showing that 15 percent of children, or 1 in 20 children, have been diagnosed ADHD.

Children with the condition can face more obstacles to learning, as it could affect their ability to concentrate and control bodily movements, while they can also be more impulsive in their behavior.

PT Sasa Inti, in its aim to help parents of children with ADHD, has launched its latest initiative campaign, Sasa Kids ADHDition. Under the new banner, the brand offers an innovative product that combines seasonings, coconut milk and spices that have been measured specifically for to meet the needs of developing children.

“Managing ADHD symptoms can be helped by a balanced and healthy diet, as well as targeted sensory stimulation. Nutritious food can help maintain stable energy and mood, while sensory stimulation [through tools] like fidget toys can be calming and help children focus and channel their excess energy," said psychologist Anastasia Satriyo.

As Anastasia stated, nutritional food is one of the most vital factors for children’s development. Sasa Kids ADHDdition products therefore also come with recipes printed on the packaging, so mothers can easily whip up delicious and healthy meals for their young ones.

“At Sasa, we are committed to supporting consumers, especially Indonesian mothers, so they can serve delicious, healthy food that suits their family’s needs. We understand that savory and umami flavors are very popular, and consumers can make food with spices and seasonings according to their taste,” said Aldina Bahri, Brand Representative of PT Sasa Inti.

The new campaign also involved collaborating with illustrator Martcellia Liunic to design an attractive packaging shaped like an infinity cube, which has a secondary function as a fidget toy. It is hoped this added benefit will serve as a practical solution for mothers as they help their ADHD children’s concentration through appropriate stimulation.

"The Sasa Kids ADHDition initiative is real proof of Sasa's commitment to supporting Indonesian families, especially those with special needs children. This product is expected to have a positive impact by introducing delicious and healthy food while providing the right stimulation for ADHD children," Aldina said.

“With the right support and understanding from their family, children with ADHD can develop their full potential,” Anastasia added.

This article is in collaboration with Sasa

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Related Articles

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

Former president Jokowi asked to campaign for local election candidates

How to protect local cosmetics products from imports

Who needs star power?

Related Article

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

Former president Jokowi asked to campaign for local election candidates

How to protect local cosmetics products from imports

Who needs star power?

Popular

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals

Indonesia advances to U-17 Asian Cup finals
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

Prabowo drills teamwork, key programs at cabinet ‘boot camp’

More in Culture

 View more
.
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Courtesy of Universal Music Indonesia
Entertainment

Lyodra is stepping into her 'diva' era
Fresh: Interior designer Agam Riadi sits in the middle of the living room that he designed for "The Colors of Indonesia" exhibition held at Senayan City in Central Jakarta, on Sept. 12. Large windows and potted plants provided ample fresh air.
Culture

The Colors of Indonesia 2024: A showcase of post-pandemic design innovations

Highlight
Special guest: President-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 31, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia and Russia to hold first joint naval drills
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Editorial

Sexism in Indonesian politics
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’
Regional Elections

Regional candidates in hot water for dubious campaign statements

Politics

AGO rearrests ex-lawmaker's son after top court annuls Surabaya murder acquittal
Society

Sumatran tigers in Aceh's Ulu Masen need protection: Study
Science & Tech

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids
Academia

Investors should not underestimate Prabowo
Jakarta

Ara aims to reopen idle ‘rusun’ in Jakarta
Academia

Balancing Indonesia’s ambition in nickel downstreaming with a dose of realism
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.