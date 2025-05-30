TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Elon Musk aiming to send Starship to Mars by end of 2026

Musk presented a detailed Starship development timeline in a video posted online by his Los Angeles area-based rocket company, SpaceX, a day after departing the administration of US President Donald Trump as head of a tumultuous campaign to slash government bureaucracy.

News Desk (Reuters)
Washington, DC
Fri, May 30, 2025 Published on May. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-05-30T09:58:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Elon Musk aiming to send Starship to Mars by end of 2026 Martian: The planet Mars is shown in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope view taken May 12, 2016. (Reuters/NASA)

T

wo days after the latest in a string of test-flight setbacks for his big new Mars spacecraft, Starship, Elon Musk said on Thursday he foresees the futuristic vehicle making its first uncrewed voyage to the red planet at the end of next year.

Musk presented a detailed Starship development timeline in a video posted online by his Los Angeles area-based rocket company, SpaceX, a day after departing the administration of US President Donald Trump as head of a tumultuous campaign to slash government bureaucracy.

The billionaire entrepreneur had said earlier that he was planning to scale back his role in government to focus greater attention on his various businesses, including SpaceX and electric car and battery maker Tesla Inc.

Musk acknowledged that his latest timeline for reaching Mars hinged on whether Starship can accomplish a number of challenging technical feats during its flight-test development, particularly a post-launch refueling maneuver in Earth orbit.

The end of 2026 would coincide with a slim window that occurs once every two years when Mars and Earth align around the sun for the closest trip between the two planets, which would take seven to nine months to transit by spacecraft.

Musk gave his company a 50-50 chance of meeting that deadline. If Starship were not ready by that time, SpaceX would wait another two years before trying again, Musk suggested in the video.

The first flight to Mars would carry a simulated crew consisting of one or more robots of the Tesla-built humanoid Optimus design, with the first human crews following in the second or third landings.

NASA is currently aiming to return humans to the surface of the moon aboard Starship as early as 2027 - more than 50 years after its last manned lunar landings of the Apollo era - as a stepping stone toward ultimately launching astronauts to Mars sometime in the 2030s.

Musk, who has advocated for a more Mars-focused human spaceflight program, has previously said he was aiming to send an unmanned SpaceX vehicle to the red planet as early as 2018 and was targeting 2024 to launch a first crewed mission there.

The SpaceX founder was scheduled to deliver a live webcast presentation billed as "The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary" from the company's Starbase, Texas, launch site on Tuesday night, following a ninth test flight of Starship that evening.

But the speech was canceled without notice after Starship spun out of control and disintegrated in a fireball about 30 minutes after launch and roughly halfway through its flight path without achieving some of its most important test goals.

Two preceding test flights in January and March failed in more spectacular fashion, with the spacecraft blowing to pieces on ascent moments after liftoff, raining debris over parts of the Caribbean and forcing scores of commercial jetliners to change course as a precaution.

Musk shrugged off the latest mishap on Tuesday with a brief post on X, saying it produced a lot of "good data to review" and promising a faster launch "cadence" for the next several test flights. 

 

 

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Related Articles

ASEAN’s strategic tightrope: Staying non-aligned amid rising US-China tensions

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure

After brief X outage, Musk says refocusing on businesses

US to resettle first white South Africans 'within days'

Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero

Related Article

ASEAN’s strategic tightrope: Staying non-aligned amid rising US-China tensions

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure

After brief X outage, Musk says refocusing on businesses

US to resettle first white South Africans 'within days'

Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero

Popular

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors

ITB, Prasetiya Mulya aim to bolster STEM education, research on semiconductors
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

More in Culture

 View more
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour“ at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the United States.
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog
'Wonder Woman 1984' sees Gal Gadot reprising the titutar character.
Entertainment

Five arrested in UK for disrupting film starring Gal Gadot
Founder of Geometric Intelligence, Gary Marcus, is interviewed by Executive Editor of operations for MIT Technology Review, Amy Nordrum, at the Web Summit Vancouver 2025 tech conference in Vancouver Canada, on May 27, 2025.
Science & Tech

Generative AI too flawed to be transformative: Expert

Highlight
Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on Friday in a rockfall at the limestone quarry, police said.
Archipelago

Rock collapse in Cirebon quarry kills at least 13 people
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Crypto duo faces kidnapping charges in alleged bitcoin theft attempt
Economy

China manufacturing shrinks in May despite trade war truce
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking
Asia & Pacific

South Koreans to rally for presidential hopefuls before vote
Asia & Pacific

Pentagon chief warns China 'preparing' to use military force in Asia

Economy

Trump says will double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%
Middle East and Africa

Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gains control of her music catalog
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.