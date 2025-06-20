TheJakartaPost

From youth to rhythm, Sarawak’s twin celebrations of sustainability and culture

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 20, 2025 Published on Jun. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-06-19T16:27:18+07:00

From youth to rhythm, Sarawak’s twin celebrations of sustainability and culture Sarawak’s very own At Adau returns this year to take centre stage on the festival’s closing day, headlining the Rainforest World Music Festival alongside renowned global artists. (Photos courtesy of Sarawak Tourism Board)

F

rom rainforest dialogues to global rhythms, Sarawak is hosting two of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic events, the Rainforest Youth Summit 2025 (RAYS) and the Rainforest World Music Festival 2025 (RWMF) this week, charting a bold, intergenerational vision for sustainable tourism, environmental leadership and cultural connection in the heart of Borneo.

RAYS 2025, held from June 18 to 20 in Kuching gathered over 700 youth delegates across South East Asia, under the theme “Living Landscapes: Charting a Sustainable Future.”

Over three transformative days, participants engaged in high-impact sessions on climate adaptation, biodiversity, indigenous knowledge and sustainable development. The summit showcased Sarawak’s leadership in empowering ASEAN youth to drive environmental action from the ground up, and offered a living classroom shaped by culture, ecology and collaboration.

Sarawak’s position as Gateway to Borneo was on full display as delegates learned not just from experts, but from the land itself. Through field studies, cultural showcases and networking forums, participants explored how community-based tourism, rainforest protection and indigenous stewardship intersect.

With strong support from Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship 2025, UN Tourism and PATA, RAYS 2025 has reinforced Sarawak’s global role as a hub for sustainable, youth-driven development.

This year’s summit also introduced the Youth Content Microgrant to fund new youth-led advocacy projects and further amplify voices from ASEAN’s environmental frontline. As part of their experience, all RAYS delegates will now cross into the next chapter, with day one access to RWMF 2025.

YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak; Minister of Youth, Sports & Entrepreneur Development giving his Keynote Address at the Opening Ceremony of Rainforest Youth Summit 2025 at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre, Kuching Sarawak.
YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak; Minister of Youth, Sports & Entrepreneur Development giving his Keynote Address at the Opening Ceremony of Rainforest Youth Summit 2025 at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre, Kuching Sarawak

Kicking off June 20 to 22 at the iconic Sarawak Cultural Village, RWMF 2025 returns under the resonant theme “CONNECTIONS: One Earth, One Love.” With over 200 performers from 20 countries, including Sarawak’s own At Adau and international icons like Otyken (Russia) and Earth, Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay (USA), the festival is a vibrant expression of Sarawak’s cultural diversity and artistic openness.

More than a music event, RWMF serves as a living showcase of Sarawak’s CANFF brand pillars, culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals, blended with responsible tourism practices. Festival-goers will experience not only global performances but also eco-initiatives such as The Green Ruai, featuring sustainability booths by PATA and WWF, solar-powered charging stations and carbon footprint tracking tools, a zero single-use plastic campaign and on-site food waste composting, upcycled festival lanyards produced by local single mothers, and the Eco Green Planet tree planting program, which offsets carbon emissions.

These efforts align with Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and five targeted UN Sustainable Development Goals, including Climate Action, Responsible Consumption and Partnerships for the Goals.

As RAYS 2025 concludes and RWMF 2025 begins, Sarawak stands not just as a destination, but as a living laboratory for sustainability, a platform for youth voices and a beacon of cultural diplomacy. The rainforest, once a teacher, now becomes a stage, where stories are shared, wisdom is passed on and a future is reimagined.

In Sarawak, tourism is not just travel it is purpose in motion.

This article was published in collaboration with Sarawak Tourism Board

