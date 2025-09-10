TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Floods in Bali kill at least nine people

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning
Moody’s flags fiscal risks after shift in finance chief
Floods in Bali kill at least nine people

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air

The Silicon Valley powerhouse held its annual iPhone release event amid mounting pressures: the White House is pushing the company to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, while investors question whether Apple is truly ready for the AI age.

Glen Chapman (AFP)
San Francisco, United States
Wed, September 10, 2025 Published on Sep. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-09-10T15:39:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A person holds an Apple iPhone Air during Apple's “Awe-Dropping“ event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 9, 2025. A person holds an Apple iPhone Air during Apple's “Awe-Dropping“ event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 9, 2025. (AFP/Nic Coury)

A

pple unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, featuring its thinnest smartphone ever, as the tech giant works to prove it can keep pace in the generative AI race.

The Silicon Valley powerhouse held its annual iPhone release event amid mounting pressures: the White House is pushing the company to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, while investors question whether Apple is truly ready for the AI age.

Adding to these challenges, the company faces headwinds from President Donald Trump's high tariff policies. Apple shares have dropped more than three percent since the Republican took office in January.

.

From The Weekender

Turning Jakarta’s overlooked sidewalks into common ground

In a city built for cars, sidewalks often feel like an afterthought. But revitalized stretches in Jakarta are proving that these in-between spaces have the power to shape not just how we move, but how we connect and belong.

Read on The Weekender

Against this backdrop, Apple is betting on a product that it hopes will spark a super-cycle of iPhone purchases and reverse the trend of customers holding onto their devices longer before upgrading.

"The event shows Apple sidestepping the heart of the AI arms race while positioning itself as a long-term innovator on the AI hardware front, with silicon and device-level integration," said Emarketer analyst Gadjo Sevilla.

To reinvigorate its brand, Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Air, which CEO Tim Cook called "a total game changer." 

At just 5.6mm thick (less than a quarter inch), the $999 device features Apple's new A19 Pro processor -- its most powerful iPhone chip to date -- and promises all-day battery life with up to 40 hours of video playback.

The Air joins Apple's more standard lineup, including the premium iPhone Pro 17, the company's most expensive and highest-performing model.

While all new devices incorporate generative AI technology, Apple made no major announcements about expanding its AI capabilities beyond updates to existing features in its "Apple Intelligence" suite.

The company's AI push has struggled to gain traction since it launched "Apple Intelligence" late last year. Users have been particularly disappointed with improvements to Siri, which remains surprisingly basic despite years of promises.

Apple reportedly plans to integrate AI into online search next year and overhaul Siri, though the company hasn't confirmed these reports. 

The tech giant is also said to be partnering with Google to tap into its search and AI expertise.

"To truly differentiate and smoke the competition, Apple will have to crack AI as a new contextual user-interface" on its devices, Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said in a note.

"Executing such an ambitious AI strategy will take time. It won’t happen at best until next year, if not for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary" in 2027, he added.

Industry analysts see the iPhone Air as a strategic pivot, with Apple positioning ultra-thin design -- rather than larger screens -- as its new premium selling point. 

The super-slim profile could also pave the way for Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone, expected as early as next year. Samsung and China's Huawei already offer foldable smartphones.

However, engineering such thin devices presents challenges: higher production costs and reduced battery space, though Apple claims 24-hour battery life for the iPhone 17 Air when fully charged.

Despite tariffs that increase production costs, Apple kept iPhone prices unchanged from last year's equivalent models -- a move that may squeeze profit margins. 

Cook revealed in July that Trump's tariffs cost Apple $800 million last quarter, with an estimated $1.1 billion impact expected this quarter.

Apple shares fell 1.40 percent after pricing details were announced, reflecting investor concerns about the company's ability to maintain its profit margins.

Apple also introduced the AirPods Pro 3, featuring enhanced noise cancellation and real-time translation capabilities, along with the Apple Watch Series 11, which includes 5G connectivity, extended battery life, and heart health monitoring features pending regulatory approval.

 

Popular

Purbaya’s thankless task

Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Related Articles

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air

Defense tech revolution redefines future battlefield

Apple to invest additional $100 billion in US

Foreign investment up 12% yoy in first quarter

US exempts tech imports in tariff step back

Related Article

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air

Defense tech revolution redefines future battlefield

Apple to invest additional $100 billion in US

Foreign investment up 12% yoy in first quarter

US exempts tech imports in tariff step back

Popular

Purbaya’s thankless task

Purbaya’s thankless task
At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years

At least nine killed, two missing in Bali's worst flooding in years
Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

More in Culture

 View more
Site plan The Gramercy. ©The Gramercy.
Culture

The Gramercy Phase 2 fulfil demands of modern and refined lifestyle
'Flying Angels’ (1996) by Heri Dono, fiberglass, fabric, bamboo, acrylic paint, electronic and mechanical devices, cable, automatic timer, 100 x 60 cm (Courtesy of Heri Dono)
Art & Culture

Heri Dono, the beloved wizard of contemporary art
This NASA photo obtained July 25, 2021 shows NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter (right) captured by Mars Perseverance rover using its Left Mastcam-Z Camera, composed of a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast, on June 15, 2021. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has made its final flight after sustaining damage to “one or more“ of its rotor blades, the US space agency said on Jan. 25, 2024. The mini-aircraft made history by achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021, and the last of its 72 flights took place on January 18, a statement said.
Science & Tech

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life

Highlight
A protester holds a poster that reads “Pass the asset forfeiture bill. Return people's lands taken by the state and corporations“ during a demonstration organized by the Labor with the People Movement (Gebrak) in Jakarta on Sept. 4, 2025.
Politics

Calls for open, transparent process on asset bill
Pop singers Raisa (center left) and Bernadya perform during the Pestapora 2025 music festival at Gambir Expo & Hall D2 JIEXPO in Kemayoran, North Jakarta on Sept. 6, 2025.
Editorial

Stages of resistance
Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House building in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Economy

Unrest lays bare grievances over social mobility, equality

The Latest

 View more
Society

Indonesia faces greater flood risk this wet season: Weather agency
Asia & Pacific

South Korean workers return home to cheers after US immigration raid
Europe

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
Jakarta

Privatization fears cast shadow over Jakarta’s clean water future
Society

West Java family tragedy exposes silent toll of mental health crisis
Archipelago

South Sulawesi police sued for Rp 800 billion over deadly Makassar riot
Companies

Norway sovereign wealth fund drops Eramet over environmental fears in Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo flies to Doha to support Qatari emir after Israeli attack
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.