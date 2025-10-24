TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Where worlds meet, ‘Power in Equality’ finds its voice

At the 15th UOB Painting of the Year Awards, Indonesian artist Eddy Susanto unveils an award-winning work where Javanese philosophy meets Renaissance ideals, weaving eras and cultures into a reflection on humanity and spiritual depth.

Carla Bianpoen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 24, 2025

Converging cultures: Kuasa dalam Setara (Power in Equality) by Indonesian painter Eddy Susanto wins the 15th UOB Painting of the Year Award (Indonesia) in the established artist category. The circular work, measuring 130 centimeters in diameter, is created on translucent cowhide and acrylic sheet, rendered with a drawing pen. Converging cultures: Kuasa dalam Setara (Power in Equality) by Indonesian painter Eddy Susanto wins the 15th UOB Painting of the Year Award (Indonesia) in the established artist category. The circular work, measuring 130 centimeters in diameter, is created on translucent cowhide and acrylic sheet, rendered with a drawing pen. (UOB Indonesia/-)

T

he UOB Painting of the Year Award is an art competition that has grown in prestige and significance from year to year. Now encompassing art competitions in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, artists in the region are keen to take part.

Launched in 1982, this year alone amounted to an overwhelming 1,400 Indonesian entries, leaving the selection curators Agung Hujatnikajennong, Alia Swastia and Venus Lau the challenging task of making a selection of artists worthy of winning prizes in the several categories.

Maya Rizano, UOB head of strategic communications and brand, revealed that the major prize winner will contest against winners from the ASEAN chapters on Nov. 12. The winner will obtain an additional US$13,000 and a three-month residency at Paris’ Cité Internationale des Arts.

Eagerly awaited by the art community, the 15th Painting of the Year in Indonesia opened with 48 finalists. This included eight winning artists from the emerging and established categories. The exhibition also included eight artworks from the UOB Painting of the Year alumni network.

While much was expected in terms of advancing creativity this year, it was indeed the main work that emerged as the highlight: Kekuasan dalam Kesetaraan (Power within the Realm of Equality) by established artist Eddy Susanto.

The work is concerned with artistically and aesthetically closing the gap between differing cultural perceptions of Eastern (Javanese) and Western traditions. Equality and power are hot topics in today’s world, and within these are issues around gender, patriarchy and human rights.

Vanitas meets Java: Drawing from Willem Isaacsz van Swanenburg’s 1608 Vanitas engraving and the Javanese text Serat Sastrajendra Hayuningrat, the piece fuses European allegory with Javanese cosmology to reflect on power, equality and identity.
Vanitas meets Java: Drawing from Willem Isaacsz van Swanenburg’s 1608 Vanitas engraving and the Javanese text Serat Sastrajendra Hayuningrat, the piece fuses European allegory with Javanese cosmology to reflect on power, equality and identity. (Eddy Susanto/-)

