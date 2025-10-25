TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Chandra Asri to acquire ExxonMobil’s gas stations in Singapore
Trump signs Malaysia trade and rare earths deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Chandra Asri to acquire ExxonMobil’s gas stations in Singapore
Trump signs Malaysia trade and rare earths deal

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Japanese film about man-eating bear delayed after deadly attacks

Bears have been increasingly encroaching into towns due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

AFP
Tokyo
Sat, October 25, 2025 Published on Oct. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-10-25T17:08:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A CCTV camera footage, released by Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press, shows a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture on Oct. 7, 2025. Bears have killed a record of at least seven people in Japan this year, the highest since 2006 when the survey started, an environment ministry official said Oct. 16. A CCTV camera footage, released by Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press, shows a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture on Oct. 7, 2025. Bears have killed a record of at least seven people in Japan this year, the highest since 2006 when the survey started, an environment ministry official said Oct. 16. (AFP/Handout/Various Sources)

A

recent string of deadly bear attacks has prompted Japanese filmmakers to postpone the release of a gory horror movie with the same theme.

Bears have killed at least nine people in Japan so far this year, an unwanted record that the government has described as a "serious problem".

The film, titled Brown Bear! and featuring depictions of an animal "attacking and eating" humans, was initially set to hit cinemas next month. 

From The Weekender

Exquisite and approachable: Five easy French recipes from Indonesian cooks

French food doesn’t have to be complicated, as the Institut Français Indonesia’s French Recipe Competition shows.

Read on The Weekender

Producers announced on Friday that the release would be delayed, adding that they "take seriously the fact that there have been a series of real-life attacks" in the country. 

Bears have been increasingly encroaching into towns due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

This week, Japan's new environment minister vowed to toughen bear controls, including by "training government hunters".

The film tells the story of a desperate university student applying for a shady part-time job that takes him deep into the woods where he encounters a ravenous, man-eating bear.

The producers said their gruesome portrayals of bear attacks were not gratuitous violence but a form of artistic expression "inherent to a monster thriller". 

Nonetheless, "we will be considerate toward our real-life situation, and make sure to create a screening environment where viewers can feel safe and fully immersed", they said in a statement.  

Popular

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 

Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Related Articles

Japan government says Trump to visit country for 3 days from Monday

Hardliner Takaichi elected as Japanese premier, shattering glass ceiling

LDP, Japan Innovation Party effectively strike policy deal for coalition

Ishiba stresses lessons of war, civilian control

Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week

Related Article

Japan government says Trump to visit country for 3 days from Monday

Hardliner Takaichi elected as Japanese premier, shattering glass ceiling

LDP, Japan Innovation Party effectively strike policy deal for coalition

Ishiba stresses lessons of war, civilian control

Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week

Popular

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups

More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups
Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 

Timor Leste, Asia's youngest nation, becomes ASEAN's 11th member 
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

More in Culture

 View more
Thom Yorke of the British group The Smile performs on Arena Stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022.
Entertainment

Radiohead's Thom Yorke says would not now play in Israel
A CCTV camera footage, released by Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press, shows a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture on Oct. 7, 2025. Bears have killed a record of at least seven people in Japan this year, the highest since 2006 when the survey started, an environment ministry official said Oct. 16.
Entertainment

Japanese film about man-eating bear delayed after deadly attacks
Local flair: Toothfish glazed in lemon sugar, served with ‘belimbing sayur’ (bilimbi) and rice crispies in a broth made from ‘bumbu kuning’ (yellow spice paste), exemplifies the infusion of local ingredients that is one of the hallmarks of August Jakarta. (Courtesy of August Jakarta)
Food

Indonesian gastronomy: On the knife-edge of a golden age

Highlight
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao as he arrives to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Timor-Leste’s entry, Trump’s attendance take center stage at ASEAN summit
US President Donald Trump looks at Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., next to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when posing for a family photo with leaders at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 26, 2025.
Economy

Trump inks US deals on trade, critical minerals with Southeast Asian partners
This image shows the COP30 logotype, displayed at the pre-COP30 preparatory meeting which brings together ministers responsible for climate negotiations, in Brasília, Brasil, on October 13, 2025. Brazil is banking on next month's much-hyped climate summit in the Amazon to show the world that unity in the face of climate crisis is still possible.
Society

Indonesia vows bolder climate action amid skepticism

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Indonesia, Turkey ink deal to expand civil aviation cooperation
Asia & Pacific

US Navy helicopter, jet crash into South China Sea
Economy

Lula says Trump 'guaranteed' trade deal with US
Markets

Asia stocks surge on US-China trade deal breakthrough
Entertainment

Radiohead's Thom Yorke says would not now play in Israel
Academia

Finland’s happiness rests on international cooperation
Academia

Stopping the threat of organized cybercrime
Academia

Supply-chain economics beats tariff politics

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.