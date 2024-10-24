TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Titiek Soeharto appointed chair of House Commission IV

Gerindra Party lawmaker Siti Hediati “Titiek” Soeharto, the former wife of President Prabowo Subianto and daughter of New Order leader Soeharto, was appointed chair of House of Representatives’ Commission IV on Tuesday.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 24, 2024

Titiek Soeharto appointed chair of House Commission IV House of Representatives' Commission IV chair Siti Hediati "Titiek" Soeharto talks to the media after her appointment at the House complex in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.

G

erindra Party lawmaker Siti Hediati “Titiek” Soeharto, the former wife of President Prabowo Subianto and daughter of New Order leader Soeharto, was appointed chair of House of Representatives’ Commission IV for the 2024-2029 term on Tuesday.

The commission oversees agriculture, forestry and maritime issues.

Her appointment was announced during a meeting attended by House Deputy Speaker Saan Mustopa at the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta. He said members of the commission would begin working effectively starting next week.

"So, once again, next week [House members] will start working effectively with relevant partners in each commission," Saan said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Four deputy chairs will assist Titiek: Alex Indra Lukman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Panggah Susanto of the Golkar Party, Abdul Kharis of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and Ahmad Yohan of the NasDem Party.

Following her appointment, Titiek expressed her commitment to achieving national food self-sufficiency, aligning with the President’s vision.

"What is important is that we must accelerate food self-sufficiency, and yesterday the President announced that we must achieve self-sufficiency within four years," said Titiek on Tuesday.

Prabowo emphasized his focus on achieving self-sufficiency in energy and food in his inauguration speech on Sunday at the House complex.

Titiek also highlighted the importance of increasing cooperation and oversight with Commission IV’s partners, including the Agriculture Ministry, the Forestry Ministry, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), the Peatland and Mangrove Rehabilitation Agency (BRGM) and the Indonesian Quarantine Agency.

"We really have to work together to improve this with the government, with our partners and also improve our supervision so that the budget we approve is used as well as possible so that it is right on target," said Titiek.

House of Representatives' Commission IV chair Siti Hediati “Titiek” Soeharto talks to the media after her appointment at the House complex in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024. Titiek has said she aims to accelerate agricultural programs to support President Prabowo Subianto’s target of achieving food self-sufficiency in four years.

Survey reveals strong public support for Prabowo at 85.3%

Waiting for Prabowo's bold move to bolster education

Housing allowance for new lawmakers causes stir

Golkar’s legislative power dims as parties rally behind Prabowo

Soeharto’s children issue apology after MPR removes his name from graft decree

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Politics

Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

Economy

US finalizes curbs on investing in Chinese tech
Archipelago

Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Politics

President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Academia

When AI friends turn fatal
Opinion

Analysis: Two institutions with one task Establishing an SOEs super-holding
Companies

Rescue plan kicks off for bankrupt textile firm Sritex
Politics

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Middle East and Africa

X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran's Khamenei
