Titiek Soeharto appointed chair of House Commission IV

G erindra Party lawmaker Siti Hediati “Titiek” Soeharto, the former wife of President Prabowo Subianto and daughter of New Order leader Soeharto, was appointed chair of House of Representatives’ Commission IV for the 2024-2029 term on Tuesday.

The commission oversees agriculture, forestry and maritime issues.

Her appointment was announced during a meeting attended by House Deputy Speaker Saan Mustopa at the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta. He said members of the commission would begin working effectively starting next week.

"So, once again, next week [House members] will start working effectively with relevant partners in each commission," Saan said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Four deputy chairs will assist Titiek: Alex Indra Lukman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Panggah Susanto of the Golkar Party, Abdul Kharis of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and Ahmad Yohan of the NasDem Party.

Following her appointment, Titiek expressed her commitment to achieving national food self-sufficiency, aligning with the President’s vision.

"What is important is that we must accelerate food self-sufficiency, and yesterday the President announced that we must achieve self-sufficiency within four years," said Titiek on Tuesday.

Prabowo emphasized his focus on achieving self-sufficiency in energy and food in his inauguration speech on Sunday at the House complex.

Titiek also highlighted the importance of increasing cooperation and oversight with Commission IV’s partners, including the Agriculture Ministry, the Forestry Ministry, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, the State Logistics Agency (Bulog), the Peatland and Mangrove Rehabilitation Agency (BRGM) and the Indonesian Quarantine Agency.

"We really have to work together to improve this with the government, with our partners and also improve our supervision so that the budget we approve is used as well as possible so that it is right on target," said Titiek.

