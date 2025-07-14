Concerns mount over deputy ministers’ concurrent positions in SOEs

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Public criticism is intensifying over President Prabowo Subianto's decision to appoint deputy ministers as commissioners in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), a practice critics warn threatens good governance and undermines anti-corruption efforts.
ublic criticism is intensifying over President Prabowo Subianto administration appointing numerous deputy ministers as commissioners in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), a practice critics warn threatens good governance and undermines anti-corruption efforts.
Following a recent shareholder meeting at Pertamina Hulu Energi, Second Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie was named commissioner at the upstream subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina.
Her appointment came just weeks after Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Taufik Hidayat was also appointed as a commissioner at PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI), the primary energy arm of state-owned power company PLN.
With these latest appointments, 30 of the 56 deputy ministers in President Prabowo Subianto’s Cabinet now hold secondary roles as commissioners in some of the country’s largest SOEs.
The list also includes Giring Ganesha, a former musician turned politician, serving on the board of aircraft maintenance company PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia; Immanuel Ebenezer, leader of a Prabowo volunteer group, appointed to fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia; Angga Raka Prabowo, the President’s nephew, as president commissioner of telecommunications giant Telkom Indonesia; and Ahmad Riza Patria, a senior executive in Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, now a commissioner at telecom operator Telkomsel.
Read also: Analysis: Dual roles of deputy ministers raise legal, ethical concerns
Political graft researcher Yassar Aulia of Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) has criticized the wave of dual appointments, calling it a sign of the government’s weak commitment to fighting corruption.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.