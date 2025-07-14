TheJakartaPost

Concerns mount over deputy ministers’ concurrent positions in SOEs

Public criticism is intensifying over President Prabowo Subianto's decision to appoint deputy ministers as commissioners in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), a practice critics warn threatens good governance and undermines anti-corruption efforts.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 14, 2025

Second Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie (right) receives a traditional Dayak headband from a student on June 18 during a visit to the Garuda Transformation School at SMAN 10 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. Second Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie (right) receives a traditional Dayak headband from a student on June 18 during a visit to the Garuda Transformation School at SMAN 10 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. (Antara/ M Risyal Hidayat)

P

ublic criticism is intensifying over President Prabowo Subianto administration appointing numerous deputy ministers as commissioners in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), a practice critics warn threatens good governance and undermines anti-corruption efforts.

Following a recent shareholder meeting at Pertamina Hulu Energi, Second Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie was named commissioner at the upstream subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina.

Her appointment came just weeks after Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Taufik Hidayat was also appointed as a commissioner at PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI), the primary energy arm of state-owned power company PLN.

With these latest appointments, 30 of the 56 deputy ministers in President Prabowo Subianto’s Cabinet now hold secondary roles as commissioners in some of the country’s largest SOEs.

The list also includes Giring Ganesha, a former musician turned politician, serving on the board of aircraft maintenance company PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia; Immanuel Ebenezer, leader of a Prabowo volunteer group, appointed to fertilizer producer Pupuk Indonesia; Angga Raka Prabowo, the President’s nephew, as president commissioner of telecommunications giant Telkom Indonesia; and Ahmad Riza Patria, a senior executive in Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, now a commissioner at telecom operator Telkomsel.

Political graft researcher Yassar Aulia of Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) has criticized the wave of dual appointments, calling it a sign of the government’s weak commitment to fighting corruption.

