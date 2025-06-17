TheJakartaPost

Analysis: Danantara’s test case in rescuing bleeding SOEs through cross-subsidy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 17, 2025 Published on Jun. 16, 2025

A Garuda Indonesia airplane parks at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on June 25. National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is set to launch chartered flights to five cities in China, starting this month until March. (JP/Wienda Parwitasari)

anantara has little choice but to rescue financially bleeding state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by channeling dividends from profitable SOEs, as government funds are no longer permitted for such purposes. The market has responded positively to the planned rescue of near-collapse SOEs, though some have warned Danantara of the potential risk of wasting valuable investment capital.

Among these struggling SOEs, Danantara has shown a strong commitment to saving publicly listed flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, pledging to inject US$500 million into the airline. Garuda CEO Wamildan Tsani intends to allocate the funding to procure 15 aircraft. Following the rescue announcement, Garuda’s stock (GIAA) surged by 87.18 percent over the past three months, reflecting market optimism.

Danantara has also outlined plans to invest in vaccine development as part of efforts to revive Bio Farma, the troubled health-sector holding company. The stock price of its publicly listed subsidiary, Kimia Farma (KAEF), has increased by 22 percent in the past three months. Bio Farma has requested fresh funding amounting to Rp 2.21 trillion (US$138 million) to support vaccine production.

Other ailing SOEs on Danantara’s radar include publicly listed construction companies PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) and PT Waskita Karya (WSKT), both of which remain suspended from trading on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.

Before Danantara’s establishment, the SOEs Ministry had planned to merge Wijaya Karya with fellow listed construction SOE Pembangunan Perumahan (PTPP), and Waskita Karya with another SOE, Hutama Karya, as part of a government-led recovery strategy. However, under Danantara’s leadership, those merger plans are now under review and possibly aborted.

These financially troubled SOEs remain in deep distress. Garuda Indonesia, for instance, has not fully recovered, even after a major debt restructuring and a Rp 7.5 trillion government capital injection in 2022. While Garuda posted a net profit of $251.9 million in 2023, it returned to a net loss of $69 million in 2024 and further reported a net loss of $75 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Garuda’s Q1 loss came despite revenue rebounding to its pre-COVID-19 level, reaching $723 million, comparable to $768 million recorded in Q1 2020. However, soaring operational costs, particularly maintenance expenses, outpaced revenue gains. Maintenance costs rose from 13 percent of operating expenses in Q1 2023 to 21.7 percent in Q1 2025, driven primarily by higher spare part costs. These increases stem from steep import duties, averaging 37.9 percent, significantly higher than Malaysia’s 14 percent and Singapore’s zero percent.

More in Opinion

 View more
An artisan paints an eco-friendly idol of elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha made with mud, jute and bamboo to reduce water pollution during the immersion rituals ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at a workshop in Hyderabad, India, on Aug. 28, 2024.
Academia

Political changes don’t weaken the case for green business
Record stockpile: A worker carries government rice aid on March 3, 2024, at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo.
Academia

Rice market mechanism anomaly and Bulog’s role
Tufts of altocumulus clouds are suspended on Feb. 18, 2025, in the skies above the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.
Academia

‘ASEAN paradox’ haunts Southeast Asia’s integration

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and his office's International Trade Negotiations Director General Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono attend a press conference in Jakarta on June 13, 2025
Economy

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks
A screen at the lobby of Cipto Mangunkusumo Central General Hospital (RSCM) in Jakarta shows pictures of the telerobotic surgery to remove cyst from a patient's kidney on Aug. 30, 2024. The lead doctor in the procedure, urological surgeon Ponco Birowo, led the surgery from Denpasar, Bali, while the patient was at the surgeon theater in Jakarta.
Editorial

Risky insurance reform
President Prabowo Subianto and his ministers attend the annual leaders’ retreat with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his delegation at the Parliament House in Singapore on June 16, 2025. It is the highest-level meeting between Indonesia and Singapore, and the first for both recently inaugurated leaders.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore hail new era in bilateral ties

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Bank of Japan holds rates, says to slow bond purchase taper
Archipelago

Two arrested over Indonesia murder of Australian: Police
Americas

Trump says early G7 exit has 'nothing to do' with an Israel-Iran ceasefire
Companies

Danantara, INA to invest $800 million in Chandra Asri’s new plants
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia bans Thai fruit, vegetables in border spat
Art & Culture

‘The Hidden Treasures of Sudjana Kerton’: Remembering for tomorrow
Companies

Govt to monitor Boeing 787 use in Indonesia after Air India crash
Entertainment

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul
