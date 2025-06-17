TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Culture minister draws more criticism for defending denial of mass rape in 1998 riots

Culture Minister Fadli Zon has defended his denial of mass rape during the May 1998 riots from a recent interview. But it was met with more outrage from historians and activists who deemed it a government attempt to sanitize Indonesia’s violent past amid the ministry’s controversial project to rewrite history.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, June 17, 2025 Published on Jun. 16, 2025

Culture minister draws more criticism for defending denial of mass rape in 1998 riots Freedom of speech?: Culture Minister Fadli Zon (right), who also serves as the chair of the Indonesian Farmers Association (HKTI), walks alongside National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Ahmad Dofiri on Feb. 21 at the opening ceremony of the second installment of the Young Farmers Academy in Jakarta. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

C

ulture Minister Fadli Zon defended in a recent interview his denial of the mass rape that occurred during the May 1998 riots. But it was met with more outrage from historians and activists who deemed it a government attempt to sanitize Indonesia’s violent past amid the ministry’s controversial project to rewrite history.

Fadli landed in hot water after an interview with news outlet IDN Times on June 5 about the project to release new history books, during which he dismissed the mass rape during the 1998 riots as mere “rumors”. He said at the time that “there was never any proof” of the incident happening, citing a lack of any official records in historical documents.

This triggered condemnation from human rights groups last week, with many stating that the minister’s comments were “deeply hurtful”, distorted history and perpetuated a culture of denial.

Following the outrage, Fadli released a statement on Monday saying that he did not mean to deny the existence of sexual violence against women and said he condemned such acts.

The minister said that he merely had an issue with the term “mass rape” during the May riots, which he deemed “still problematic” because of a lack of evidence.

“Various crimes occurred during the riots on May 13 and 14, 1998, including sexual violence. However, regarding ‘mass rape’, caution is needed because the data on the incident was never conclusive,” he said.

Read also: Culture minister's denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage

Related Articles

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage

Concern grows over project to rewrite history

Ministry defends halt to residency program after doctors’ protests

Sound of history: Reviving national anthem ‘Indonesia Raya’ on vinyl

‘Kongsi’ exhibition showcases Chinese-Indonesia cultural fusion

More in Indonesia

 View more
The first Airbus A400M Atlas heavy transport aircraft sporting the Indonesian Air Force livery is parked in Seville, Spain, in this undated picture released on June 11, 2025. Indonesia's first A400M will be delivered in November 2025.
Politics

Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers
A stock illustration of a landslide in a forest.
Archipelago

Hundreds evacuated after slow-moving landslide hits Purwakarta
Houses are seen surrounded by seawater on June 20, 2023, at Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java. More than 200 people have stayed in one of Indonesia's fastest sinking areas, which has turned from a landscape of lush rice paddies into a network of boardwalks and canoes.
Archipelago

Central Java to extend sea dike toll road to combat worsening tidal flooding

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto and his office's International Trade Negotiations Director General Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono attend a press conference in Jakarta on June 13, 2025
Economy

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks
A screen at the lobby of Cipto Mangunkusumo Central General Hospital (RSCM) in Jakarta shows pictures of the telerobotic surgery to remove cyst from a patient's kidney on Aug. 30, 2024. The lead doctor in the procedure, urological surgeon Ponco Birowo, led the surgery from Denpasar, Bali, while the patient was at the surgeon theater in Jakarta.
Editorial

Risky insurance reform
President Prabowo Subianto and his ministers attend the annual leaders’ retreat with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his delegation at the Parliament House in Singapore on June 16, 2025. It is the highest-level meeting between Indonesia and Singapore, and the first for both recently inaugurated leaders.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore hail new era in bilateral ties

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thai Airways gets court approval to exit bankruptcy plan
Americas

G7 urges Iran de-escalation as Trump makes hasty summit exit
Economy

World bank approves $2b financing for RI development
Academia

Political changes don’t weaken the case for green business
Politics

Indonesia to get A400M aircraft in November, waiting for H145M choppers
Europe

France shuts Israeli weapons booths at Paris Air Show
Archipelago

Hundreds evacuated after slow-moving landslide hits Purwakarta
Academia

Rice market mechanism anomaly and Bulog’s role
The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

