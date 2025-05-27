New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center), accompanied by his deputy Giring Ganesha (top), delivers a presentation during a working meeting with the House of Representatives Commission X in Senayan, Jakarta, on May 26, 2025. The meeting discusses the ministry’s plan to rewrite the nation's history. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

The updated book would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesia’s economic development under Soeharto and infrastructure expansion during the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

C ulture Minister Fadli Zon said during a meeting with the House of Representatives on Monday that the national history book currently being revised will include the contributions of all Indonesian presidents with an emphasis on their positive achievements.

Speaking before House Commission X overseeing education and culture, Fadli said the new 10-volume publication aimed to fill significant historical gaps left by previous editions, particularly the omission of several post-Reform leaders.

“One of the urgent reasons for this project is that the last historical work did not cover former presidents like Megawati Soekarnoputri and her successors,” Fadli said, referring to Indonesia dalam Arus Sejarah (Indonesia in the Historical Current), a nine-volume series published in 2011, which only documents the tenures of Soekarno, Soeharto and Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

The minister explained that the updated book would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesia’s economic development under Soeharto and infrastructure expansion during the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Regarding Prabowo’s presidency, the book will cover events up to his election in October 2024 and include his administration’s early programs and future plans.

“We want the tone to be more positive toward all of our leaders. If we focused on their flaws and shortcomings, the work would never be finished,” Fadli said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Fears grow that dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books