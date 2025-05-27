TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

The updated book would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesia’s economic development under Soeharto and infrastructure expansion during the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 27, 2025 Published on May. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-05-26T21:31:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center), accompanied by his deputy Giring Ganesha (top), delivers a presentation during a working meeting with the House of Representatives Commission X in Senayan, Jakarta, on May 26, 2025. The meeting discusses the ministry’s plan to rewrite the nation's history. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

C

ulture Minister Fadli Zon said during a meeting with the House of Representatives on Monday that the national history book currently being revised will include the contributions of all Indonesian presidents with an emphasis on their positive achievements.

Speaking before House Commission X overseeing education and culture, Fadli said the new 10-volume publication aimed to fill significant historical gaps left by previous editions, particularly the omission of several post-Reform leaders.

“One of the urgent reasons for this project is that the last historical work did not cover former presidents like Megawati Soekarnoputri and her successors,”  Fadli said, referring to Indonesia dalam Arus Sejarah (Indonesia in the Historical Current), a nine-volume series published in 2011, which only documents the tenures of Soekarno, Soeharto and Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

The minister explained that the updated book would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesia’s economic development under Soeharto and infrastructure expansion during the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Regarding Prabowo’s presidency, the book will cover events up to his election in October 2024 and include his administration’s early programs and future plans.

“We want the tone to be more positive toward all of our leaders. If we focused on their flaws and shortcomings, the work would never be finished,” Fadli said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Fears grow that dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

Related Articles

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

Prabowo’s paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Why another school system?

Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon

Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community

Related Article

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

Prabowo’s paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Why another school system?

Museums should serve as pillar of national cultural infrastructure: Fadli Zon

Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

More in Indonesia

 View more
A machete.
Archipelago

Police arrest mass organization members for stabbing prosecutor
New recruits take their civil service oath on March 22, 2024, during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java.
Politics

Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center), accompanied by his deputy Giring Ganesha (top), delivers a presentation during a working meeting with the House of Representatives Commission X in Senayan, Jakarta, on May 26, 2025. The meeting discusses the ministry’s plan to rewrite the nation's history.
Politics

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN must rise strong, Prabowo says at his debut appearance
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

Tough on hoodlums
Smog covers Jakarta skyline as seen from above in this photo taken on Aug. 9, 2019.
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Southeast Asia’s online scam industry is a global menace
Environment

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline
Academia

ASEAN transboundary haze: Citizens leading where governments fail
Markets

Stocks fluctuate as traders await next moves in Trump trade war
Academia

What Macron’s visit means for Indonesia's defense future
Archipelago

Police arrest mass organization members for stabbing prosecutor
Academia

Institutional fit matters in public leadership
Politics

Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.