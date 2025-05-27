New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

The updated book would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesia’s economic development under Soeharto and infrastructure expansion during the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
ulture Minister Fadli Zon said during a meeting with the House of Representatives on Monday that the national history book currently being revised will include the contributions of all Indonesian presidents with an emphasis on their positive achievements.
Speaking before House Commission X overseeing education and culture, Fadli said the new 10-volume publication aimed to fill significant historical gaps left by previous editions, particularly the omission of several post-Reform leaders.
“One of the urgent reasons for this project is that the last historical work did not cover former presidents like Megawati Soekarnoputri and her successors,” Fadli said, referring to Indonesia dalam Arus Sejarah (Indonesia in the Historical Current), a nine-volume series published in 2011, which only documents the tenures of Soekarno, Soeharto and Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.
The minister explained that the updated book would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each president, highlighting milestones such as Indonesia’s economic development under Soeharto and infrastructure expansion during the administration of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Regarding Prabowo’s presidency, the book will cover events up to his election in October 2024 and include his administration’s early programs and future plans.
“We want the tone to be more positive toward all of our leaders. If we focused on their flaws and shortcomings, the work would never be finished,” Fadli said.
Read also: Fears grow that dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.