TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 
Rosatom, CNNC to lead consortiums to build nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan
Australian shot dead in Bali, another wounded

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 
Rosatom, CNNC to lead consortiums to build nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan
Australian shot dead in Bali, another wounded

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 16, 2025 Published on Jun. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-06-15T14:49:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage Activists hold posters on May 15 during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office (AGO) to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998. (Antara/Fathul Habib Sholeh)

C

ulture Minister Fadli Zon’s denial of mass rape during the May 1998 riots has triggered a wave of condemnation, with rights groups warning that it reflects a growing effort to sanitize Indonesia’s violent past and erase the long-ignored suffering of Chinese-Indonesian women during one of the nation’s darkest chapters.

The backlash followed Fadli appearance in a YouTube interview with IDN Times, during which he was asked about his ministry’s controversial project to release new history books that would adopt a “more positive tone” toward each of the country’s past presidents.

The project, set to launch during the nation’s 80th independence day in August this year, has already drawn pushback from scholars for omitting major human rights violations, especially those committed during the authoritarian rule of Soeharto, then the father-in-law of President Prabowo Subianto.

Among the events left out of the circulating draft are the May 1998 riots, which left more than 1,000 dead and saw Chinese Indonesians, who had been long scapegoated and discriminated against, subjected to violent attacks, including the mass rape of Chinese-Indonesian women, in unrest that preceded the Soeharto’s fall.

In the 41-minute interview, Fadli dismissed the mass sexual violence during the 1998 unrest as mere “rumors”, claiming there was no evidence substantiating the events and that reports of the violence were never officially recorded in historical documents.

“There was never any proof. It’s just a story,” said Fadli, who is also a politician of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He also denied findings by a government-sanctioned fact-finding team that identified at least 85 victims of sexual violence, most of them Chinese-Indonesian women. The team was established by late president BJ Habibie shortly after Soeharto’s resignation.

Popular

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

Related Articles

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage

Govt may install permanent stairlift at Borobudur Temple: Minister

'Slow cinema' director retells Philippines history in new film

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

Related Article

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage

Govt may install permanent stairlift at Borobudur Temple: Minister

'Slow cinema' director retells Philippines history in new film

The May 1998 riots: Justice delayed is justice denied

Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

Popular

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

Indonesia sends condolences to families of Air India crash 

More in Indonesia

 View more
Activists hold posters on May 15 during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office (AGO) to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage
An Australian man was shot dead and another one was wounded in a shooting at their villa in Bali early Saturday, according to police who were hunting for two suspects.
Archipelago

Australian shot dead in Bali, another wounded
A health worker measures the height of a woman participating in the free birthday health screening program at a community health center (Puskesmas) in Serang, Banten, on May 15. Around 8.2 million people have undergone the free checkups across the country, according to data from the Health Ministry.
Society

More than 8 million take government’s free birthday checkups

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians stand outside tents as they watch trails of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, from Rafah's Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip on June 15, 2025. Israel and Iran traded heavy fire for a third straight day on June 15, with mounting casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the longtime foes.
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Iran battle escalates, civilians urged to evacuate target areas
Unhealthy air: Haze resulting from air pollution blankets the Jakarta skyline on Aug. 23. Thousands of public employees in the capital were told to start working from home on Aug. 21 in a two-month trial aimed at improving the city's air quality.
Editorial

Love our expats
A woman walks on a railroad track running by a slum in Kampung Bandan, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 14, 2022. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that Jakarta’s poverty rate in March 2022 had increased since September 2021 by 3,750 to reach 502,040 people, or 4.69 percent of the city’s population.
Regulations

Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics

The Latest

 View more
Academia

From Aceh to Papua, greed threatens the nation
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Iran battle escalates, civilians urged to evacuate target areas
Politics

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage
Academia

NATO carrier presence raises Indo-Pacific tensions
Opinion

Analysis: ‘Laptopgate’ Will the AGO go beyond scapegoating
Editorial

Love our expats
Regulations

Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics
Markets

US Fed set to hold rates steady in the face of Trump pressure
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Culture minister’s denial of mass rape in 1998 riots sparks outrage

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.