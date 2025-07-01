TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why the ARF cannot intervene in the Thai-Cambodian dispute

The ARF functions as a dialogue platform for confidence-building and preventive diplomacy, not as an adjudicator or crisis manager in emotionally charged bilateral rows. 

Phar Kim Beng (The Jakarta Post)
Kuala Lumpur
Tue, July 1, 2025 Published on Jun. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-06-30T11:21:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Why the ARF cannot intervene in the Thai-Cambodian dispute A group of young Buddhist monks and children sit at the 11th-century Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on Feb. 8, 2011. (Reuters/Damir Sagol)

T

ensions are again flaring along the Thai-Cambodian border. Leaked audio recordings, a sharp spike in nationalist rhetoric, tit-for-tat trade bans, and military deployments have reignited a longstanding territorial dispute laden with emotion and historical trauma.

Yet, despite the gravity of this crisis, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Southeast Asia’s premier multilateral security platform, cannot and must not intervene directly, even though this issue could impinge on the upcoming ARC on July 9-11 in Kuala Lumpur.

To the casual observer, the ARF’s restraint may appear as diplomatic negligence or indecision. In reality, it reflects a careful and historically grounded adherence to ASEAN’s foundational principles, particularly the doctrine of nonintervention. Moreover, the nature of this Thai-Cambodian conflict, symbolic, dynastic and lacking strategic or economic incentives, ensures that great powers will remain on the sidelines, offering platitudes but little involvement.

This dispute must be understood for what it is: A historically embedded standoff that neither ASEAN nor outside powers can solve without risking the very stability they seek to protect.

ASEAN was not built to solve conflicts through coercive diplomacy. Instead, it was built to prevent conflicts from spiraling into wars by maintaining space for dialogue among unequal but sovereign states. The 1976 Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia enshrines nonintervention as a cornerstone of this diplomatic architecture. In practical terms, this means no member state, or ASEAN body, can take sides in another’s domestic or bilateral dispute.

The ARF, established in 1994, inherits this political DNA. It functions as a dialogue platform for confidence-building and preventive diplomacy, not as an adjudicator or crisis manager in emotionally charged bilateral rows. To breach this long-standing norm would be to risk ASEAN’s internal cohesion. For countries like Thailand and Cambodia, already steeped in mutual suspicion, any perceived bias, no matter how subtle, could undermine the ARF’s credibility and ASEAN’s unity.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The current tension is not merely a cartographic dispute, it is a dynastic conflict wrapped in the language of nationalism.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has inherited not just a political legacy, but a deeply polarized electorate. Once polling at 36 percent, her support has now plummeted to below 9 percent. One of her coalition partners has exited her fragile government. And more strikingly, her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has remained aloof from her predicament.

This silence underscores Paetongtarn’s political isolation and suggests a growing perception among Thailand’s elite that her leadership is untenable. Her precarious position weakens her capacity to manage a border dispute with a deeply entrenched rival.

That rival is Hun Sen, now President of Cambodia’s Senate, who remains the commanding force behind the Cambodian People’s Party. Having ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades, Hun Sen has orchestrated a dynastic succession while retaining de facto control.

Thus, what appears to be a national dispute is in fact a dynastic one, with each side using historical memory and nationalist sentiment to bolster internal legitimacy. These are the types of conflicts that regional institutions like the ARF are neither equipped nor mandated to resolve.

The ARF was created during a window of strategic optimism following the Cold War. Its purpose was to bring together ASEAN states and their dialogue partners, China, the United States, Japan, Australia and others, to engage in preventive diplomacy, promote transparency and address transregional challenges such as maritime security, disaster relief, terrorism and arms proliferation.

The Thai-Cambodian dispute over the Preah Vihear Temple, for instance, was adjudicated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1962, which ruled in favor of Cambodia. Yet that ruling remains rejected by powerful factions in Thailand, especially among its nationalist elites.

In an increasingly multipolar world where major powers like the US and China are eager to assert influence across the Indo-Pacific, their silence on the Thai-Cambodian conflict is striking, but not surprising. The reason is strategic disinterest.

Unlike other hotspots in the region, such as the East China Sea or the South China Sea, the contested Thai-Cambodian areas are not located along vital sea lanes or military choke points. They contain no rare earths, fossil fuels or critical minerals.

There are no semiconductor factories, no global data cables and no infrastructure assets tied to supply chain resilience. In short, nothing in the disputed zones affects the strategic calculus or industrial competitiveness of the world’s major economies.

Even China, which has heavily invested in Cambodia under the Belt and Road Initiative, has shown no inclination to intervene. Its stakes in Cambodia are largely concentrated in the capital Phnom Penh, the coastal hub of Sihanoukville, and the Mekong region.

As for the US, it maintains a formal alliance with Thailand through the 1954 Manila Pact and subsequent defense arrangements, including annual Cobra Gold military exercises. The US, however, has little to gain by inserting itself into a symbolic clash between a troubled Thai administration and an entrenched Cambodian leadership. With far more pressing concerns in Ukraine, the Middle East and its strategic competition with China, Washington’s interests lie elsewhere.

Conflicts such as this one are not transactional, they are not amenable to quick-fix diplomacy or material incentives. They revolve around temples, territorial memory and national humiliation. Compromise is not seen as pragmatism, but betrayal. This is precisely why such disputes tend to simmer for decades. Their resolution requires shifts in national identity narratives, generational changes in leadership and political will that external actors cannot manufacture.

Any attempt by ASEAN, the ARF or external powers to insert themselves too forcefully risks being perceived as an attack on sovereignty or cultural dignity, especially by publics already attuned to anti-foreign sentiment.

The ARF’s apparent inaction should not be mistaken for apathy. It is a conscious choice rooted in institutional logic, regional norms and the political realities of member states. It is not designed to adjudicate, impose or police. Its purpose is to convene, de-escalate and insulate the region from broader contagion.

In this context, restraint is not weakness, it is prudence. The Thai-Cambodian border may be the most visible point of tension in mainland Southeast Asia today, but it is also a uniquely unsuitable space for external intervention.

What ASEAN and the ARF can do is watch carefully, encourage bilateral de-escalation where possible and ensure that the tensions do not spill into broader regional instability.

***

The writer is a professor of ASEAN Studies at International Islamic University Malaysia and a Cambridge Commonwealth fellow.

 

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

Related Articles

Thai court suspends PM from duty pending case seeking her dismissal

Embattled Thai PM faces call to step down to avert coalition revolt

Thailand, Cambodia meet over border dispute

Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta

Plan to install stairlifts in Borobudur to welcome Macron draws controversy

Related Article

Thai court suspends PM from duty pending case seeking her dismissal

Embattled Thai PM faces call to step down to avert coalition revolt

Thailand, Cambodia meet over border dispute

Highlighting Kei Imazu’s oeuvre at Museum MACAN in Jakarta

Plan to install stairlifts in Borobudur to welcome Macron draws controversy

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
A democratic reckoning for global development finance

A democratic reckoning for global development finance

More in Opinion

 View more
A small fishing boat sails on the waters near the New Priok Container Terminal One (NPCT1) in Cilincing, Jakarta, on Aug. 20, 2024.
Academia

A stabilizing force in turbulent times
A video is displayed during the opening session of the second Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 18, 2023, ahead of the 78th UN General Assembly.
Academia

Can AI offer the SDGs a lifeline?
Police officers stand in formation during a roll call at National Monument Square in Central Jakarta on May 9, 2025, ahead of a two-week operation to curb thuggery and street brawls in the city.
Academia

Happy birthday, Polri: Does the ideal police officer exist?

Highlight
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra gestures, after Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended her from duty pending a case seeking her dismissal, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, July 1, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Thai court suspends PM from duty pending case seeking her dismissal
Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta, on June 25, 2025. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program.
Editorial

Fixing the free meals program
Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks during a joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia on June 17, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Israel's actions could inspire others to break international law: Sugiono

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Asia & Pacific

Japan had hottest June on record: weather agency
FEATURES

Jakarta, becoming: A city of dreams, grit and second chances
Americas

Clashes in Istanbul over alleged 'Prophet Muhammad' cartoon
Tech

CBEX crypto scam: AI-hyped Ponzi scheme defrauds African investors
Asia & Pacific

Thai court suspends PM from duty pending case seeking her dismissal
Middle East and Africa

Israel's actions could inspire others to break international law: Sugiono
Middle East and Africa

US approves $510 million sale of bomb guidance kits to Israel
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.